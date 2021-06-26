BGMI vs COD Mobile: Graphics, system requirements, game modes, and more details compared

Battlegrounds Mobile India and COD Mobile are two of the most resource-intensive titles in the mobile battle royale community. While the latter already has a massive player base, BGMI has just recently launched its Early Access.

Although Battlegrounds Mobile India is still in the beta testing phase, players have already begun comparing it to other famous BR games.

This article compares and contrasts many aspects of COD Mobile with BGMI to determine which is better.

Comparing COD Mobile with BGMI

Minimum system requirements

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 or above.

RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB).

Processor: Snapdragon 600 equivalent or above.

Download size: 721 MB (varies on device)

COD Mobile

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 or above

RAM - 2 GB

Processor: Snapdragon 610 equivalent or above

Download size: 2.7 GB

Graphics

COD Mobile and BGMI both feature high-quality graphics and resource-intensive gameplay. Furthermore, they can function at UHD (Ultra HD) resolution with 90 FPS frame rate supports on high-end devices. Consequently, for best performance, they require robust hardware.

The games may operate on mid-range or low-end devices, but the performance quality will be low, and players may suffer laggy and choppy frame rates.

Gameplay modes

Battleground Mobile India and COD Mobile both offer several exciting gameplay modes.

COD Mobile's gameplay modes are as follows:

Gameplay modes in COD Mobile

Battle Royale

Classic Tank Battle

Multiplayer

Core: Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Search and Destroy Featured: Summer Showdown, Gunfight Sniper, 10v10 Shipment, Capture and Hold

Ranked Multiplayer Mode

Battlegrounds Mobile India offers various gameplay modes, including:

Gameplay modes in BGMI

Classic: Traverse - Insectoid, Erangel, Livik, Miramar, Sanhok, Karakin Arcade: Quick Match, Sniper Training, War EvoGround: Payload 2.0 Arena: Gun Game, Arena Training, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Assault

Verdict: Which is better?

Both games have fantastic graphics and various gameplay modes. However, regarding the variety of gameplay modes available, COD Mobile is the clear winner.

But, deciding which is better is up to an individual. Players who want to have a realistic and authentic battle royale experience can choose BGMI. On the other hand, COD Mobile is a good option for those who prefer dynamic and arcade-style BR gaming.

Note: This article expresses the author's point of view. Choosing one game over another is a matter of personal preference.

Edited by Ravi Iyer