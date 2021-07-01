BGMI vs COD Mobile: Which game has better battle royale mode?

BGMI is the localized Indian variant of PUBG Mobile, while COD Mobile is renowned for its fast-paced, intense action on the virtual battlefield. However, COD Mobile's battle royale experience has always been a point of argument for players as the game is better known for its immersive Multiplayer mode matches.

On the other hand, BGMI, aka Battlegrounds Mobile India, features the battle royale experience as its core theme.

This article compares a few aspects of the battle royale gameplay of COD Mobile with BGMI to determine which one has a better Battle Royale mode.

Comparing BGMI with COD Mobile

Comparing BGMI with COD Mobile (Image via Sportskeeda)

COD Mobile is primarily known for its intense Multiplayer game modes where players usually face each other in squads, and the squad to score the maximum points wins the match. BGMI is much more inclined towards the battle royale matches where the player aims to be the last survivor on the battleground to win the game.

However, the battle royale experience in both COD Mobile and BGMI is worth it.

Gameplay mechanism in battle royale

BGMI follows its original variant PUBG Mobile's footprints and incorporates much simpler and more realistic battle royale elements. It features vast weaponry and real-life weapon recoils that are tough to control.

Weapons in BGMI (Image via Playerzon)

On the other hand, COD Mobile features more complex gunplay where players can use futuristic weapons and BR class (a unique feature that allows the in-game character to do special moves) mechanisms.

Apart from customizable airdrop weapons, COD Mobile also features dynamic movement in the BR mode, where players can ride a helicopter or zip line between plateaus.

In-game utilities and extra features

As previously mentioned, BGMI has a much simpler approach towards the Battle Royale mode and hence has more simple utilities and features like the stun grenade, smoke grenade, etc.

However, COD Mobile incorporates a variety of utilities like trip mine, cryo bomb, trophy system, flashbangs, etc.

Grenades in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

COD Mobile also offers rocket launchers to destroy opponent vehicles and helicopters. However, BGMI lacks launchers and RPGs in its Classic Battle Royale mode.

Verdict: Which is better?

Both COD Mobile and BGMI are excellent battle royale titles and have their unique way of gameplay approach. In the end, it comes to the individual choice of a player to choose one game over the other.

If one likes to have an authentic BR gameplay with simpler mechanisms and easier gunplay, BGMI is their go-to game. And players who want faster action and arcade-styled battle royale gameplay can opt for COD Mobile.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

