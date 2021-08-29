BGMI vs COD Mobile: Which game has low system requirements?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) often gets compared to other shooter games like Garena Free Fire, Fortnite, and Call of Duty Mobile. Due to similar gameplay, people are often spoilt for choice.

BGMI, the Indian PUBG Mobile remake, is known for its authentic Erangel Battle Royale. Meanwhile, Call of Duty fans prefer COD Mobile. This is because a lot of content has been borrowed from other famous Call of Duty titles.

Considering the download size, RAM requirements, and other aspects, here's a comparison of BGMI and COD Mobile.

Which shooter game has low specs - BGMI or COD Mobile?

1) Battlegrounds Mobile India

BGMI needs 2GB RAM (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a remake of PUBG Mobile specially made for Indian players. Since the game was highly anticipated, it quickly topped many charts and gathered a huge fan following shortly after release.

For BGMI, players need to have at least 2GB of RAM. The download itself is 749 MB. Additional files can be downloaded after the game is installed on the device. BGMI provides the famous Battle Royale experience in all its glory.

Currently, BGMI has crossed 10 million downloads and has a positive rating of 4.4 stars.

2) Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile needs 4GB RAM (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Compared to BGMI, COD Mobile has a huge download size of 3.2 GB. Players need to have at least 4 GB of RAM to accommodate a smooth gaming experience.

Even with the 3 GB heavy download, players have to download the multiplayer maps separately. But the downloads are worth it. CODM has over eight different multiplayer options and more than 30 locations.

COD Mobile has over 100 million downloads and has a favorable rating of 4.4 stars.

Both games have their perks as well as downsides. For a more detailed weapon customization experience, COD Mobile can be the go-to. There are around 35 different maps for multiplayer matches. Players with high-end devices can consider getting CODM.

On the other hand, BGMI clearly enjoys a larger fan base. An enormous user base ensures that there are minimum bots. The matchmaking process is quicker and more accurate. BGMI is suitable for low and medium-end devices as well.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

Edited by Srijan Sen