BGMI Wings Whispering Spin: All rewards, how to exchange, and more

BGMI made a strong comeback to the Indian mobile gaming market in May 2023. Since then, Krafton India has introduced many new events and features within the title. While the 2.8 update has already seen many gamers log into the game daily, the developers have added a new Wings Whispering Spin to enhance the BR gaming experience of millions of gamers across the country.

This article explores the Wings Whispering Spin rewards, among other details.

Everything BGMI players need to know about the Wings Whispering Spin

A few hours ago, Krafton India added the Wings Whispering Spin in Battlegrounds Mobile India, and it will be live in the game until 29 November, 5:29 am (IST). Gamers who have UC in their account or can purchase UC within the mentioned timeframe can use them to get hold of the exclusive rewards available in the new spin.

All rewards in the Wings Whispering Spin (Image via Krafton)

Here's a look at all the rewards added in the new BGMI Wings Whispering Spin:

Glacial Bride Set

Glacial Bride Cover

Aurora Diva Helmet

Blueyonder Glider

Butterfly Gem (time limited)

Forsaken Glace - AUG

Romantic 2-Seat Motorcycle

Forsaken Glace Molotov Cocktail

Materials

Forsaken Glace attachments - 6x scope, 4x scope, 2x scope, Extended Quickdraw Mag, Suppressor, Holographic Sight, Red Dot Sight, Extended Mag, Flash Hider, Quickdraw Mag, Compensator, Angled Foregrip, Thumb Grip, Vertical Foregrip, Light Grip, Half Grip, Laser Sight, and Canted Sight

Modification Material Piece (1x and 2x)

Paint (1x, 2x, and 3x)

Butterfly Gempiece (time limited)

Gemstone Ring (Popularity Gift)

While one spin costs 60 UC, 10 spins cost 600 UC. However, the first spin of the day costs only 10 UC, allowing players to use the accumulated Discount Vouchers with it.

Wings Whispering Spin is the latest addition to events in BGMI (Image via Krafton)p

Moreover, BGMI players who spend UC will obtain multiple rewards as they make more spins. Here's an overview of the various rewards up for grabs at different spin milestones:

20 Spins - Modification Material Piece

40 Spins - Arctic Butterfly Ornament

80 Spins - Glacial Bride Avatar Frame

150 Spins - Material

250 Spins - Butterfly Gem

Players can also exchange the time-limited Butterfly Gems in the Gem Exchange Center and get hold of some of the rewards mentioned above.

Here's a look at the different exchanges available in the Wings Whispering Spin:

Exchange 6 gems to get Glacial Bride Set

Exchange 3 gems to get Forsaken Glace - AUG

Exchange 2 gems to get Blueyonder Glider

Exchange 1 gem to get either of the following: Aurora Diva Helmet, Glacial Bride Cover, Glacial Bride Emote, or Material

With so many exciting rewards up for grabs, Krafton will be hoping that many regular players and popular BGMI YouTubers spend UC on the new Wings Whispering Spin. However, since mythic items are rare, gamers might have to spend plenty of UC.