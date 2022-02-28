Bolt Action Rifle in BGMI: Damage, stats, and more

There are several types of guns present in BGMI. However, the use of Bolt Action Rifles has always been a source of thrill for players who love sniping. Since sniping is a hard act to master, it requires players to have proper knowledge about the guns along with practice.

Which are the best Bolt Action Rifles in BGMI?

1) AWM

The Arctic Warfare Magnum is the most lethal weapon present in Battlegrounds Mobile India. The exclusive airdrop weapon, AWM, is rare and holds the power to knock down an enemy wearing a Level 3 helmet with a single headshot. However, players must remember that every bullet is important as they will only get 25 bullets to use with the weapon.

Base Damage: 105

Muzzle: Compensator, Flash Hider, or Suppressor

Number of bullets: 5 (7 with an extended magazine)

Ammo: 300 Magnum

2) Kar 98K

The Kar 98K is reportedly the most popular Bolt Action Sniper Rifle in BGMI. The gun has a high damage dealing capacity and can eliminate an enemy wearing a Level 2 helmet with one headshot. The gun can be effectively used with 4x, 6x, and a 8x scope.

Base Damage: 79

Muzzle: Compensator, Flash Hider, or Suppressor

Number of bullets: 5 (7 with an extended magazine)

Ammo: 7.62 mm

3) Mosin Nagant

Mosin Nagant is the latest addition to Bolt Action Sniper Rifles in Battlegrounds Mobile India. The gun can be found on all six classic mode maps and can be equipped with different scopes ranging from a red dot to an 8x scope. However, amongst the 7.62 mm snipers, Mosin Nagant has the most bullet drop.

Base Damage: 79

Muzzle: Compensator, Flash Hider, or Suppressor

Number of bullets: 5 (7 with an extended magazine)

Ammo: 7.62 mm

4) M24

M24 was previously found in the airdrop, but it can be found around vicinities on the classic mode maps. The single-shot sniper is highly effective in long-range fights and can be best used with a 8x scope.

Base Damage: 75

Muzzle: Compensator, Flash Hider, or Suppressor

Number of bullets: 5 (7 with an extended magazine)

Ammo: 7.62 mm

5) Win 94

Win 94 was given a buff a few updates ago and is the only Bolt Action Sniper Rifle in BGMI that comes with an in-built 3x scope. The gun can be easily found around vicinities in Miramar.

Base Damage: 66

Muzzle: Compensator, Flash Hider, or Suppressor

Number of bullets: 5 (7 with an extended magazine)

Ammo: .45 ACP

