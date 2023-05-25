Can you fix “server is not online yet error” in BGMI?

To the delight of all battle royale fans in India, Krafton’s banned title, BGMI, finally received formal approval from the Government of India to resume operations temporarily for a three-month trial phase. Following an absence of more than ten-and-a-half months, after careful deliberations from the developer Krafton’s end, the battle royale title finally got the green signal, albeit under the close watch of MeitY.

During this trial phase, the government is planning to keep a close watch on the proceedings. Additionally, users cannot simply be logged in to the game indefinitely. There shall be time restrictions on the number of hours a person can play during the 90-day trial period. Furthermore, the government urged Krafton to change the color of blood to green or blue instead of red as the default setting. Most importantly, the government will also be closely monitoring the servers to prevent data breaches.

All these developments led to several websites over the internet promoting BGMI 2.6 APK download files. However, upon clicking on such links, it has been observed that users immediately get a “server is not online yet error” message. Read further to know why.

Why are BGMI servers not working?

To cut a long story short, since the battle royale title got the approval to restart operations in India, Krafton is busy updating servers for the same. Hence, whenever someone clicks on the download links, they will get the “server is not online yet error” message.

Furthermore, it is important to note that Krafton is currently updating servers of BGMI version 2.1, not 2.6. Eventually, in a few weeks, they will also be rolling out the new BGMI 2.6 update. In other words, those getting the error are probably using an old game version that no longer exists.

Here are some other reasons why you could be getting the server error message:

You are downloading a corrupted APK file from the internet.

You are downloading from a third-party website, which is never recommended.

This begs the question, when will the battle royale title be officially available online? The fans have been immensely excited after the news of the unban. That said, Krafton is yet to release an official launch date for BGMI on Google Play Store, App Store, and the official website.

Right now, the best approach would be to wait for the game's official release.

