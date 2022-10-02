Can any new BGMI update be downloaded on Android right now?

Despite being an India-specific release, BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) was a massive success. The Indian PUBG Mobile variant registered over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store and also revitalized the esports scene in India with tournaments like BGIS, BMPS, BMOC, et cetera.

The Krafton-developed battle royale title has also consistently received updates synchronized with PUBG Mobile. However, in July 2022 Government of India's MeitY directed Apple and Google to remove Battlegrounds Mobile India from their application stores, and ever since, BGMI's future in India has been subject to uncertainty.

However, many Battlegrounds Mobile India fans are confused regarding the release of the new update as their beloved game didn't receive the 2.2 patch like PUBG Mobile. Moreover, the availability of plenty of claims regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.2 update links has further added to the confusion.

BGMI: Krafton has not confirmed or released any update for the Android users

Many fans have come across download links for Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.2 on the internet. However, such links are fake and unauthorized, as Krafton hasn't made any announcements regarding the rollout of an update on Android.

One should avoid unofficial download links as they provide malware instead of new in-game content. Even if such links work in a hypothetical case, due to unauthorized sources, they are more than enough for users to get suspended in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Hence, it is essential to avoid any download link for Battlegrounds Mobile India on Android unless it is official or approved by Krafton.

Why did Battlegrounds Mobile India not receive any update?

It is not a brainer to understand that Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.2 patch update didn't get a green signal because of the ban on the game. As mentioned in its official statement, Krafton focused on communicating with the government authorities and getting the game unbanned.

However, after confirmation from the government authorities regarding the meeting with Krafton, it became clear that BGMI might not get a return date anytime soon. Hence, due to the uncertainty around its unban date, Battlegrounds Mobile India didn't get any update on iOS or Android.

What was the reason behind the ban on Indian PUBG Mobile?

Krafton launched Battlegrounds Mobile India as a rebranded game, which served as an India-specific alternative to PUBG Mobile. In March 2022, MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) told Telangana High Court that BGMI and PUBG Mobile are different games. Hence, the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India was different from PUBG Mobile.

However, it was a coincidence that Battlegrounds Mobile India received a ban for similar reasons given by MeitY after banning PUBG Mobile. After government authorities responded to an RTI appeal, it became clear that BGMI received a ban due to national security and user privacy concerns. Moreover, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) requested the ban.

