Casetoo’s BGMI ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more

Previously known as PUBG Mobile, BGMI has given the community many names who have become superstars, thereby enriching the quality of content creation (based on games) in the country. Casetoo is one such name.

Aditya "Casetoo" Sharma is a popular BGMI player in the Indian mobile gaming community. As someone who did not have an affinity for academics, content creation came naturally to Casetoo, and he began his channel in 2016. The 21-year-old, since then, has come a long way as his channel is among the most popular ones currently.

Casetoo is famous for his funny gameplay commentary and his tips and tricks videos of BGMI. Here's a look at Casteoo's BGMI ID, stats, and more.

Everything about BGMI player and content creator Casetoo

1) BGMI stats

Snippet showing Casetoo's BGMI stats in the ongoing C1S3 (Image via Krafton)

In the ongoing Cycle 1 Season 3, Casetoo has showcased his popular rush gameplay in 124 Classic Battle Royale matches. He has won nine games and helped his squad reach the Top 10 35 times. An excellent 7.46 F/D Ratio highlights his prowess as a finisher with 925 finishes to his name.

Casetoo's most finishes in a single game amount to 43, with the highest damage of 4139, which are staggering numbers in any BGMI season. His consistency is proven by his average damage of 822.4

2) Monthly income

Casetoo is one of the biggest BGMI YouTubers in the country. His primary source of income comes from his main channel on YouTube, Casetoo, which has more than 2.72 million subscribers at the beginning of 2022. According to Social Blade, Casetoo earns between $2K and $32.8K per month.

Furthermore, Casetoo also has a second account, Kasetwo, which has over 686K subscribers. However, the channel has been inactive in recent times, making the earnings negligible.

3) BGMI ID and IGN

Both BGMI ID and in-game name (IGN) play crucial roles in video games, and there is no exception in BGMI. While BGMI ID is the unique identity that differentiates one player from the others, the IGN is the name players are known and referred to by casters and other players.

Casetoo's BGMI ID is 5108853226, and his BGMI IGN is SellMON Bhai.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar