ClutchGod's BGMI ID, stats, rank, F/D ratio, and YouTube income (April 2022)

BGMI has played a significant role in the upliftment of esports in the country. It has gifted the community with several players who have become household names. Vivek "ClutchGod" Aabhas is one such name who has represented India on the global stage, making the entire nation proud.

ClutchGod is one of the finest assaulters and is reportedly the best IGL. His dedication to the game has pushed him through the ranks. Today, he stands as an inspiration to many budding talents.

Details about BGMI esports athlete and streamer ClutchGod

BGMI ID and IGN

ClutchGod has a huge fan base in the gaming community. Fans can search for his profile using his UID to send him friend requests in the game. CluthGod's ID in the game is 581112228.

ClutchGod's in-game name (IGN) is the moniker he is referred to in the community. His popular IGN is ClutchgodxGodL.

Seasonal rank and stats

Being the IGL of GodLike Esports, ClutchGod regularly leads his team in Tier 1 tournaments and scrims. However, his stats in the new Cycle 2 Season 5 in Battlegrounds Mobile India reflect his grind. Within two weeks of the season, he has climbed to the Ace Tier with 4335 total points.

Snippet showing ClutchGod's stats in the new Cycle 2 Season 5 (Image via Krafton)

ClutchGod has played 68 classic matches in the Squad mode and has won 'Chicken Dinners' in 11 of them in the current season. Alongside his squadmates, he has reached the top 10 in 45 games, which is impressive.

ClutchGod has managed 78934.1 total damage with a staggering average damage of 1160.8. Furthermore, he has maintained a F/D ratio of 6.60 with 449 total finishes to his name. 21 most finishes and 2883 damage dealt in a single match remains his best performance in the new C2S5.

YouTube income

ClutchGod is one of the best players in the BGMI gaming community. His leadership skills have helped his team, GodLike Esports, win multiple tournaments. Hence, he is one of the highest salaried players in the country.

However, he also owns a popular YouTube Channel, which currently has more than 442K subscribers, from which he earns a decent amount of money per month.

Although ClutchGod wasn't regular in uploading videos on his channel in the last 30 days, he has still managed to earn between $100 and $1.6K in this period (based on the stats provided by Social Blade).

Edited by Srijan Sen