COD Mobile vs Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Graphics, system requirements, and more details compared

COD Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India, aka BGMI, are two of the graphic-rich battle royale titles. While the former is already a prominent title in the esports industry, BGMI has just released its Early Access version.

Though Battlegrounds Mobile India is in its beta testing stage, fans have already started pitting the game against other popular battle royale titles.

This article analyzes and compares COD Mobile with Battlegrounds Mobile India's graphics, system requirements, and gameplay style to determine which is better.

Comparing COD Mobile with Battlegrounds Mobile India

Minimum system requirements

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 or above.

RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB).

Processor: Snapdragon 600 equivalent or above.

Download size: 721 MB (varies on device

COD Mobile

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 or above

RAM - 2 GB

Processor: Snapdragon 610 equivalent or above

Download size: 2.7 GB

Gameplay style

COD Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India feature the battle royale theme where players land on an island to fight against each other. BGMI and COD Mobile have 100 players landing on the map. However, the gameplay mechanics vary a bit.

COD Mobile is more arcade-styled and has dynamic gameplay features like zip-lining, BR class, etc. In contrast, Battlegrounds Mobile India is more inclined towards a realistic battle royale feel.

Graphics

Both COD mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India incorporate high-quality graphics and resource-intensive gameplay. In addition, they can run at UHD (Ultra HD) quality with 90 FPS frame rate support on high-end devices. Hence, they need robust hardware to perform optimally.

The games may run on a mid-range or low-end device, but the performance quality will be poor, and players will experience laggy and choppy frame rates while playing the game.

Verdict: Which is better?

Both these titles are excellent in terms of gameplay and graphics. However, users will need a high-end device to run these games at their max caps.

Regarding which is better, it comes to the individual choice of the player. If one likes to experience an authentic battle royale experience, they may opt for Battlegrounds Mobile India. On the other hand, players who like dynamic and arcade-style BR gameplay can go for COD Mobile.

Note: This article represents the writer's viewpoint. Choosing one game over another is a personal preference.

