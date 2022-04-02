Codashop BGMI UC purchase method: Price, link, and more

BGMI has established itself as one of the top battle royale titles in the mobile gaming market. The game's popularity has skyrocketed in the last few months, with a lot of gamers across the country joining on a daily basis. This has also resulted in an incredible rise in the number of in-game purchases.

In Battlegrounds Mobile India, players can purchase cosmetics, open crates, use Lucky Spins, and a lot more using the in-game currency known as Unknown Cash (UC). However, since the price of UC in the in-game store is set at a high rate, a lot of players have been looking for alternative websites to get UC at a lower price.

Witnessing such huge demand, Krafton has partnered with Codashop to cater to the needs of its users.

BGMI players use Codashop to purchase UC at a discounted price

Codashop is a safe and reliable website as it is officially recognized by Krafton. Furthermore, several popular BGMI partners and YouTubers have also popularized the use of the website for UC purchasing.

Here are the steps following which players can purchase UC from Codashop.

Navigate your way to Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website and tap on 'UC Store' to head over to the Codashop website on your browser. You can also visit Codahop's website directly, by clicking on the link. Enter the in-game ID and select a UC bundle. Choose the payment method (via Netbanking or UPI apps) and add the email address for the invoice and other details. Tap on 'Buy Now' to complete a successful UC transaction. Players can check their in-game mail to see if they have received UC.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's UC price in Codashop (April 2022)

Codashop is renowned for offering BGMI players UC at a discounted rate. The website also provides extra UC depending on the value of the purchased UC bundles. Players can buy the C2S5 Royale Pass, Lamborghini skins, and a lot more using the purchased UC.

Here's a look at the different UC bundles and their discounted prices in April:

Pay ₹75 to purchase 60 UC.

Pay ₹380 to purchase 300 UC and receive an extra 25 UC.

Pay ₹750 to purchase 600UC and receive an extra 60 UC.

Pay ₹1900 to purchase 1500 UC and receive an extra 300 UC.

Pay ₹3800 to purchase 3000 UC and receive an extra 850 UC.

Pay ₹7500 to purchase 6000 UC and receive an extra 2100 UC.

Note: Players are requested to read the Terms and Conditions of the application before making any online purchase.

