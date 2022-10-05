Fact Check: Can players download BGMI 2.2 update on Android and iOS devices?

Battlegrounds Mobile India usually referred to as BGMI, is one of India's most famous battle royale titles and boasts a substantial player base. Back in July, fans were left devasted after MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) unexpectedly pulled the plug on the game and blocked it under Section 69A of the IT Law.

There have been a few developments recently, but none point to Battlegrounds Mobile India returning soon. Additionally, after developers published the PUBG Mobile patch in September, BGMI fans have been looking for information on the 2.2 update to see whether there will be a new version for the Indian variant.

Many YouTubers and websites on the internet claim to offer users the download link for the updated version. However, the authenticity of these claims cannot be guaranteed.

Is the BGMI 2.2 update available for download on Android and iOS devices?

Fans have been given conflicting information on the release of the BGMI 2.2 update, leaving them extremely confused. In light of this, they have begun searching the internet for answers regarding the availability of the patch.

It can, however, be confirmed that the 2.2 version has not been made accessible for the Indian version of the battle royale title due to the restrictions applied. There will also be no other changes to Battlegrounds Mobile India unless there are circumstances regarding the suspension change.

In addition to the new variant being on hold, the RP section of the game has been locked, and the following month's RP will not be made accessible. Furthermore, despite Krafton's claim that it was a typo, fans have been puzzled about the ranked season as it has continued with the same name following Cycle 3 Season 7.

Users are now recommended to avoid all the download links which claim to offer the files for the 2.2 update as they are fake. With the update not being released yet, there is no way that players can currently download it onto their devices.

RTI reveals MeitY's stance on BGMI's ban

@godyamarajop, a Twitter user, had sent an RTI a while back. It effectively revealed MeitY's official stance on the BGMI ban and disclosed that it was suspended following a request from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The response said:

"Based on the requests received through designated nodal officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has blocked the game application Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) under the provision of section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 and the Information Technology (Procedure and safeguards for blocking for access of information by public) Rules, 2009."

Consequently, it can be understood that Battlegrounds Mobile India has been blocked under Section 69A of the IT Act. RTI also indicated that Krafton met with the relevant authorities to remedy the concerns. Unfortunately, it did not provide any further information regarding what occurred during the meeting.

Following the RTI, popular personality Piyush 'Spero' Bathla shared his thoughts, claiming that the good news is that BGMI is not banned but instead blocked. The government would have shut the servers down if they had been banned. Click here to check out his entire statement.

