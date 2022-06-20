Fact Check: Is there a release date for BGMI Lite yet?

BGMI Lite is the name given to the Indian variant of the banned game PUBG Mobile Lite. It has not been released in India and has been in demand since Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched (for Android) by Krafton in July 2021. Understandably, the demand has been put forward by low-end Android smartphone users.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has a download size of more than 800 MB on the Play Store. In addition to the download size, players are required to install additional resource packages (HD or low-spec) which increase the game's burden on the device's RAM. Thus, despite BGMI's low-spec variant, players have demanded the release of its Lite variant.

Thus, rumors around BGMI Lite's release surface online repeatedly. The following section will fact check claims regarding the game's release date.

BGMI Lite has not been announced yet

The release dates for BGMI Lite are fake (Image via Krafton)

Krafton has avoided talking about BGMI's Lite variant and has put its focus on rejuvenating the esports scene of Battlegrounds Mobile India, like PUBG Mobile. Moreover, the social media activity of both Krafton and BGMI also show that there has been no announcement regarding the game's launch.

Therefore, if players spot any registration link, upcoming release date, or APK file for BGMI's Lite version, these are fraud and clickbait. Some links may even redirect the users to third-party websites, which might be full of malware. Thus, rumors about the announcement of BGMI Lite's launch date are wrong.

Why are fans demanding the release of BGMI Lite?

Despite having a low-spec alternative, BGMI is not suitable for low-end devices (Image via Krafton)

When PUBG Mobile was functional in India, fans could download its lighter version on their low-end Android devices. Therefore, PUBG Mobile Lite had a decent fan base in the Indian region. However, with India's ban on the original game, PUBG mobile Lite was also blocked.

BGMI's launch brought an alternative to PUBG Mobile users, but PUBG Mobile Lite fans didn't receive an Indian variant for the Lite version. Although Krafton has optimized BGMI's efficiency by providing two options for resource packages, they are not very effective for low-end smartphones due to the already-massive size.

Thus, the only alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite is BGMI's lighter variant, but there are no signs of its release as of June 2022.

BGMI Lite may not launch anytime soon

The undivided focus on BGMI is the reason behind the uncertainty of the Lite variant's future (Image via Krafton)

After the popularity that PUBG Mobile amassed in India, it was pretty challenging for BGMI to reach that level. Still, it solidified its spot among the top action games on App Store within a year of release. Moreover, BGMI has also featured in Play Store's top charts and has registered over 50 million downloads.

Since the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton has worked on making it a high-profle brand in the Indian gaming market. The South Korean publishers have organized esports tournaments for Indian mobile gamers. These championships include BGIS 2021, BMOC 2022, and the BMPS Season 1 that happened recently.

Hence, the sole focus on the development of BGMI in the Indian esports scene and gaming market is why the Lite variant may not be released anytime soon.

