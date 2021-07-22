Fan Passes on GameTV will let gamers play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) against CarryMinati

Popular Indian content creator CarryMinati is partnering with GameTV to bring Fan Passes, which will allow players to compete against him in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Ajay Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, is one of India’s biggest gaming content creators, with over 30 million followers on YouTube. CarryMinati recently partnered with GameTV to launch fan passes, which is one of the latest ways platform owners are monetizing content and providing additional benefits to dedicated followers.

Fan Passes will let followers play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) with their favorite content creators like CarryMinati

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has garnered a massive player base within a few days of launch. It is arguably one of the most played mobile video games in India. The India-exclusive mobile device port of PUBG, the game that pioneered the battle royal genre, had a massive fan following even before its beta launch.

The Fan Pass will let followers play games, including Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), with their favorite content creators like CarryMinati. The Fan Passes can be bought by players from the content creators and will give them access to premium and exclusive content and offerings.

Regarding the launch of Fan Pass, CarryMinati said,

Online gaming has reached cult status in India. GameTV is among some of the leading e-sports forums in the globe. Its vision of supporting gaming creators like me would encourage the gaming community and open newer avenues for many talented players. I back opportunities that in turn support the gaming community at large," On the request of GameTV we have extended our one-month association until 24 July 2021 as we are waiting for BGMI Battlegrounds Mobile India to launch in India officially,"

Within a month, 18 million in platform currency was spent on Fan Passes, with nearly 50,000 Fan Passes belonging to the follower base of CarryMinati.

Interested fans will certainly look forward to enjoying the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) match with CarryMinati.

