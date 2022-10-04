Fans react as BGMI 2.2 update is not released after the game's ban

Battlegrounds Mobile India, commonly known as BGMI, has become one of the most well-known battle royale games on the mobile platform. However, the past few months have not been pleasant for fans as MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) banned BGMI under Section 69A of the IT Act. Following the imposition of the restriction, the 2.2 update has not made its way to the regional variant of the game, leaving BGMI players with no new content.

Besides the patch being shelved, the RP system has also been locked, and the next month of the Royale Pass hasn't begun. There is also a lot of uncertainty over the ranked season, given that the new season started with the same name after C3S7 ended.

This article takes a look at the reaction of fans to the unavailability of the 2.2 update.

Reaction of fans to the unavailability of BGMI 2.2 update

The game's updates generate a lot of buzz among users since they bring new features and other content to enjoy. Back in September, the PUBG Mobile 2.2 update was made available by the developers. However, fans of BGMI have been left waiting as there has been no news regarding a new patch for the Indian version.

Fans are slowly losing hope as more and more time passes. Furthermore, the lack of clarity on the future of Battlegrounds Mobile India has caused many players to switch to alternatives such as PUBG New State, Call of Duty: Mobile, and others.

Below are some of the reactions from fans regarding the unavailability of the BGMI 2.2 update:

meena @meena34032538 Bgmi 2.2 update kab aayega Bgmi 2.2 update kab aayega

Technical mobile 24 BY 7 @Technic04443143

Ki krafton ab bgmi ka dusra version laye ga?? @Kullthegreat Bhai pubg mobile me 2.2 ka update aa gaya aur mai vpn se khel bhi raha hu par bgmi me nahi aaya hai to kya iska matlab haiKi krafton ab bgmi ka dusra version laye ga?? @Kullthegreat Bhai pubg mobile me 2.2 ka update aa gaya aur mai vpn se khel bhi raha hu par bgmi me nahi aaya hai to kya iska matlab haiKi krafton ab bgmi ka dusra version laye ga??

Ishaan @ishaan_555 BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA @BgmiDev We welcome our beloved fans of battle royale games to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, directly serviced by KRAFTON. We welcome our beloved fans of battle royale games to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, directly serviced by KRAFTON. When 2.2 Update Come In BGMi twitter.com/BgmiDev/status… When 2.2 Update Come In BGMi twitter.com/BgmiDev/status…

Bhaskar Sarkar @Bhaskar2427 @BattlegroundmIn Abe kya aa raha hain?? Na koi update hain..idhar ko pubg 2.2 release bhi ho gaya lekin bgmi ka pata nhi @BattlegroundmIn Abe kya aa raha hain?? Na koi update hain..idhar ko pubg 2.2 release bhi ho gaya lekin bgmi ka pata nhi 😭😭😭

Gurwinder Singh @Gurwind57048879 @GHATAK_official No Ghatak Bhai Nahi Aye Ga BGMI Ka Update 2.2 @GHATAK_official No Ghatak Bhai Nahi Aye Ga BGMI Ka Update 2.2

Anuj Bajaj @anujbajaj_6 no bgmi 2.2 @bgminewsportal means no update nthing will cmeno bgmi 2.2 @bgminewsportal means no update nthing will cme 😨 no bgmi 2.2

With the restrictions in place, it's now clear that there won't be a Battlegrounds Mobile India update released anytime soon. Players can keep their fingers crossed and hope that some progress is made towards getting the ban revoked.

The only thing to do in the meantime is to keep an eye out for any updates that may come from Krafton. Following a recent RTI that was filed by a Twitter user named GodYamrajOP, MeitY confirmed that there was a meeting with Krafton representatives, but the outcome of the meeting was not disclosed.

All the BGMI 2.2 update download links on the internet are fake

Several download links for the BGMI 2.2 update have appeared on the internet. Many websites and YouTubers claim to have APKs and OBBs for the new version, even though it has not yet been released.

Users should understandably avoid these APK downloads since they are fake and could potentially contain malware. Gamers should refrain from downloading any files related to the 2.2 update and should instead wait for positive news.

Some websites offer a download link for the PUBG Mobile 2.2 update instead of BGMI. Players from India are advised against using these links because the global version of the game was banned in India in September 2020.

