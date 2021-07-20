Free Fire vs BGMI: Which game is better for 3GB RAM Android devices after recent updates?

Both Garena Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) are great options for Battle Royale games on Android. BGMI follows the path paved by PUBG Mobile, while Free Fire has created its legacy on its own.

The two games receive constant updates, both small patch updates and significant ones. BGMI's current version has synchronized with PUBG Mobile: 1.5 Ignition update that brought various new additions to the game.

On the other hand, Free Fire received its OB28 update back in June and is currently waiting for its OB29 update in the upcoming days. Like BGMI, Free Fire also received an assortment of optimizations through OB28.

It is clear that both games are well optimized due to the consistency of their updates, but it is the system requirements and some other specifications that make them suitable for different Android devices.

Comparing BGMI with Free Fire: Graphics, system requirements, and more

Free Fire

System requirements

Garena Free Fire specs

Android version (required) - Android 4.1 or above

Android 4.1 or above Minimum RAM - 1 GB (2 GB recommended)

1 GB (2 GB recommended) Current version - 1.62.10

1.62.10 Download size - 716 MB

Game modes

Free Fire game modes

Free Fire has plenty of variants in modes, whether Classic Battle Royale games over different maps or Clash Squad modes at smaller locations. The game also provides a choice between ranked lobbies and regular lobbies.

Apart from variations in modes, players get various characters that upscale the tactical advantage in a game. These characters change the tone of the game, making Free Fire more engaging and competitive.

Graphics

Being a compact game, Free Fire has decent graphics

Free Fire is a smaller game and provides above-average results with graphic optimizations. However, it cannot compete with the likes of BGMI and COD Mobile due to its compact size and limited resources.

Apart from the graphics, the in-game mechanics of Free Fire are also not well optimized. So, players should not expect an out-of-the-world immersive experience from Free Fire.

However, Free Fire's limited capabilities favor the game as players can run it smoothly on most Android devices.

BGMI

System requirements

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) specs

Android version (required) - Android 5.1.1 or above

Android 5.1.1 or above Minimum RAM - 2 GB (3 GB recommended)

2 GB (3 GB recommended) Current version - 1.5.0.15337

1.5.0.15337 Download size - 749 MB (Varies with in-game resources)

749 MB (Varies with in-game resources) Additional Resource Pack requirement - 672 MB (HD) or 409.9 MB (Low-spec)

Game modes

Mission Ignition mode is the highlight of the 1.5 update

BGMI provides several options for players to choose between a quick match, a Classic game, Sniper-oriented mode, a TDM, and many more. Much like PUBG Mobile, BGMI follows a realistic shooter game approach, which is why it is popular among fans.

Graphics

BGMI has well optimized and realistic graphics

BGMI is a newly launched game, but it provides one of the best gaming experiences due to its well-defined, realistic graphics. Its in-game mechanics are also well optimized, which makes the experience more immersive.

BGMI comes with two options of resource packs HD and Low-spec. So, the game runs efficiently on most mid-range smartphones with 3 GB RAM.

Which game is better for 3 GB RAM smartphones?

BGMI is a better option than Free Fire for 3 GB Android smartphones

Both games run smoothly on 3 GB smartphones, but BGMI has a slight edge due to the better gaming experience. BGMI has better graphics, better mechanics, more versatile modes, and maps.

However, Free Fire has other features like character abilities and faster gameplay that make it equally desirable. In the end, it comes to the personal preference of a user about what games they prefer.

