Free Fire vs BGMI: Which game is better for 4GB RAM Android devices in October 2021

There is no competition between Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Garena Free Fire in terms of numbers. The latter stands at a milestone of over a billion downloads in the Google Play Store compared to the former's 50 million+ installs.

However, one can compare both games' performances on different devices. Free Fire has consistently given satisfactory results on various smartphones with lower-end specifications, while BGMI had some hiccups on low-spec 2GB RAM devices.

Similarly, BGMI offers a better gaming experience on 6 and 8GB RAM devices when compared to Free Fire. However, the results for 4GB RAM devices require a closer analysis to determine the winner among both popular battle royale titles.

BGMI and Free Fire: Comparing the performance of both games on 4GB RAM smartphones

System requirements

BGMI

BGMI - System requirements (Image via Google Play Store)

Required Android version - Android 4.3 or above

- Android 4.3 or above Minimum RAM - 2GB (Recommended 3GB for smooth gameplay)

- 2GB (Recommended 3GB for smooth gameplay) Current version - 1.6.0.15539

- 1.6.0.15539 Download size - 795MB (Variable)

- 795MB (Variable) Additional resources - 711.1MB (HD) or 426.4MB (Low-spec)

Free Fire

Free Fire - System requirements (Image via Google Play Store)

Required Android version - Android 4.1 or above

- Android 4.1 or above Minimum RAM - 1GB (Recommended 2GB for smooth gameplay)

- 1GB (Recommended 2GB for smooth gameplay) Current version - 1.66.2

- 1.66.2 Download size - 777MB (Variable)

- 777MB (Variable) Additional resources - 699.78MB

Gameplay

Players can drop at a location of their choice (Image via BGMI)

Both games belong to the Battle Royale Shooter genre, and therefore viewers can spot various similarities. Classic Battle Royale mode in either game features a large group of players dropping on an island.

Free Fire also allows players to drop at the desired place (Image via Free Fire)

The players fight it out to decide the ultimate winner. In addition, the BR mode in both games also features a blue zone that keeps on shrinking with time, and therefore, players also have to maintain their pace with it.

The in-game experience is pretty realistic and immersive (Image via BGMI)

Apart from the similarities, there are differences in both games as BGMI has a more realistic in-game experience. Players can sometimes find the game to be pretty immersive due to its serious battlefield tone.

Character and Pet abilities (Image via Free Fire)

In Free Fire, users can get more features like character abilities and pet skills, which they can use to their benefit in a game. There are additional features like weapon skins that enhance the in-game thrill.

Free Fire also has an additional advantage, i.e., time, because a match concludes in Free Fire within 10-15 minutes as there are only 50 players involved. BGMI, on the other hand, involves 25-30 minutes long classic matches with 100 players.

Graphics

Graphics (Image via BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has hands down one of the best graphics on the mobile platform among shooter games. Only COD Mobile has superior performance, in-game mechanics, and visuals than BGMI.

Graphics (Image via Free Fire)

Therefore, Free Fire lies miles behind BGMI in terms of graphics and gun mechanics. Even a primary feature like inertia due to varying terrains is also not as good as BGMI.

Game modes

Game modes (Image via BGMI)

BGMI offers more game modes than Free Fire, as there are six BR maps and multiple MP modes. Gamers can play Arena battles, Arcade fights, Classic matches, EvoGround games, and many more.

Game modes (Image via Free Fire)

Although Free Fire doesn't boast a variety of BGMI's stature, players can enjoy Clash Squad mode, BR matches, custom Pet Rumble, upcoming Pet Mania, and many more.

Verdict: Which game is better?

BGMI vs Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)

It is tough to decide a winner based on features as both games offer different experiences, and users can pick their favorite as per their preference. However, if the performance on 4GB RAM devices is considered, BGMI provides better graphics than Free Fire.

However, to use BGMI to its full potential, the users need to make sure their phones have a decent processor. A minimum requirement for BGMI's efficient lag-free performance is any Snapdragon 6 series or an equivalent Mediatek processor.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views.

