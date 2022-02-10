How BGMI fans reacted to GodLike Esports' video revealing Gill and Viru

The BGMI esports community has witnessed the best of drama in the last three days. Fans across the country have gone through a roller coaster ride of emotions as the transfer saga of famous pro players Viru and Gill from Team X Spark to GodLike Esports was carried out.

The announcement regarding the joining of the two players to GodL was made via a video released on the organization's official YouTube channel on the night of February 8.

This occurred within 48 hours of Scout and Thug confirming that Gill was leaving Team X Spark, which shocked many people related to the game.

Fans across the country, who follow Esports closely, reacted by taking to their social media handles on Twitter and Instagram. While some fans were delighted, others were crossed. Overall, the reactions were a mixed bag portrayed on social media.

BGMI fans react to the official video of Gill and Viru joining GodLike Esports

The official video was primarily released to celebrate Gill and Viru joining GodL. However, several elements in the video sparked controversy, leading to fans expressing their views on the matter.

Many Team X Spark fans and esports fans, in general, took to their Twitter handles to express their anger on the jersey throwing matter. Since jerseys are considered identities for players and organizations, fans have lashed on GodLike Esports, criticizing them for showing such an act on screen.

Rahul Sen @rahulsen0504 Well, I'm not a die-hard fan of @scouttanmay 's team, Team X Spark, but throwing away the jersey of the previous team, as shown in @GodLike_in 's fifth player reveal video, is simply unacceptable. #godlvstx (1/4) Well, I'm not a die-hard fan of @scouttanmay's team, Team X Spark, but throwing away the jersey of the previous team, as shown in @GodLike_in's fifth player reveal video, is simply unacceptable. #godlvstx (1/4)

Dev Bhatt @DevBhat84801381

Or mafi bhi mango aap @scout bhai se Same on you @kronten aaj ki announcement vidio me team x spark ki shirt fek ne ki kya jarurat thi fir bolo ge hate mat do wahh gajab ho aap @GHATAK_official Or mafi bhi mango aap @scout bhai se #peace Same on you @kronten aaj ki announcement vidio me team x spark ki shirt fek ne ki kya jarurat thi fir bolo ge hate mat do wahh gajab ho aap @GHATAK_official Or mafi bhi mango aap @scout bhai se #peace

Several fans thought the act to be condescending and disgraceful as they wanted Ghatak to apologize to Scout. Moreover, some fans also thought making an imaginary jersey of Team X Spark only to throw it away reflected the unsporting spirit from GodL.

Rahul Sen @rahulsen0504 Firstly, Team X Spark did not have an official jersey, so throwing away a t-shirt with the team's logo wasn't cool. #godlvstx (2/4) Firstly, Team X Spark did not have an official jersey, so throwing away a t-shirt with the team's logo wasn't cool. #godlvstx (2/4)

Some BGMI fans also expressed their disappointment citing the fact that nowadays, money is deemed more important than friendship.

This highlighted that Gill and Viru preferred money over their friendship with Scout and Mavi, with whom they reached the second rank in PMWL East: Season 0.

AYU⚡️H @iayusshh @lameboredghini Jo hua shi hua bhai, aaj nhi toh kal ye baat nikalni hi thi. GodL video proved Friendship <<< Money. But at the end we all know How much Mavi and Scout belived Gill and Viru. @lameboredghini Jo hua shi hua bhai, aaj nhi toh kal ye baat nikalni hi thi. GodL video proved Friendship <<< Money. But at the end we all know How much Mavi and Scout belived Gill and Viru.

Meanwhile, GodLike fans expressed their happiness on Twitter, celebrating the joining of Gill, who used to be a former GodL player.

With such a controversy at hand, fans have stayed divided. It is worth watching how the involved BGMI esports teams perform after the entire saga.

