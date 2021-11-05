How to change your in-game name in BGMI easily

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most popular battle royale titles in the country. Realistic gameplay and advanced graphics help it to stand out from the rest.

As in many games, BGMI players too love to have a cool nickname while playing. Subsequently, they also have a tendency to change their in-game name frequently. The process of changing the in-game name (IGN) in BGMI is quite simple, as we cover in this article.

How to change IGN in BGMI

Changing the IGN in BGMI is very easy. Players simply need a Rename Card, which they can get in the game and use it only once per day.

Players can follow the steps below to play with their new IGN.

Step 1: To change the IGN players need a Rename Card. Players can collect the Rename Card through Progress Missions or they can purchase it from the Shop by spending UC.

Step 2: Players will find the collected Rename Card in the game's Inventory.

Step 3: Tap on the Rename Card and click on the "Use" button.

Locate and use the Rename Card (Screengrab from BGMI)

Step 4: Players need to add their new name as per their choice.

Step 5: Click on "OK" to confirm the change and it will automatically update the new nickname.

Change the IGN (Screengrab from BGMI)

Note: Players can only change their IGN once a day.

How to acquire the Rename Card in BGMI:

Players can avail the Rename Card in-game through Progress Missions for free. They can obtain the Rename Card for free through Level 10 of Progress Missions.

However, they can also purchase the Rename Card from the in-game shop by spending UCs. Players will get the purchase option under the Treasures tab. Any rename card will cost around 180 UCs.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee