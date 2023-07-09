How to contact BGMI support in July 2023

BGMI, or Battlegrounds Mobile India, was a separate IP that Krafton released in India to specifically cater to the players in the country. The developers also established a specific support website that allowed players to resolve various issues they may come across. It effectively consists of numerous articles discussing concerns like gameplay, purchase, system, events, etc.

The website also gives individuals an option to directly contact the support team of BGMI to resolve the issues they are encountering. Those wondering how to contact the game’s support can check out the section below.

Step by step guide to contacting BGMI support

Krafton established the help.battlegroundsmobileindia.com website for Indian users, and it acts as a support page where details on numerous things can be found. Coming to the part of directly contacting BGMI's support, you may follow these steps:

Step 1: Navigate to the game’s official website and tap the Support button. Otherwise, you may directly visit the help.battlegroundsmobileindia.com website.

You will have to tap on the "Support" button on the BGMI website (Image via Krafton)

Step 2: On the support page, scroll down and click on the Contact Us button underneath the “Need more help?” text. You will get directed to a form.

Step 3: You may select the relevant platform you use to play the game. Following this, you can start filling in the different text fields like the email address, issues, issue type, description, and more.

These are the list of issues that you can select (Image via Krafton)

You can contact support for the following issues:

Account management

Installing & Launching

Purchases & Refunds

Reports & Banned

Gameplay

Events & etc

Here are the issue types offered by the developers (Image via Krafton)

The following are the issue types that you can select:

Restart your device error

Unable to start / game not running

Unable to log in to the account

Resource pack download issues

Events not showing in the lobby

Unban request

Account hacked

Royal Pass request

Switch server request

High ping issues

Change Server Request

If your issue type isn't specified, you can choose the None of the above option.

Step 4: Once you fill in the necessary text fields and provide the required attachments, you must enter the security text accurately.

Enter the Security Text and click on the "Submit" button (Image via Krafton)

Step 5: To conclude the procedure, click on the Submit button. This will send the request to Krafton, and they will review the issue.

To resolve your issue properly, you must enter the details without any false information. The developers will respond to it soon, and you should keep checking your email account to stay aware of any response. Regardless, you must note there is no certainty when you will receive the message from the support, and you have no option other than to wait.

