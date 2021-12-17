How to create and use sensitivity setting codes in BGMI

Sharing one's layout and sensitivity settings is one of the most common things in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). BGMI players often struggle to find the perfect layout and sensitivity settings. It eventually affects their gameplay.

However, players just need to collect the layout code from their friends and can implement it by using a simple method. From this article, they will learn how to create and implement layout and sensitivity settings using codes.

Guide for sharing BGMI layout and sensitivity settings using codes

Perfect layout and sensitivity settings are one of the most important aspects of BGMI. These settings play a vital role in a player's performance in the game. Once the player finds the perfect sensitivity settings for themselves, they just need to practice and get better in the game.

However, players can easily share layout and sensitivity settings by just forwarding a code to of their friends. Here is the step by step guide for players to share any code.

How to copy the code

Step 1: Open the game and and go to Sensitivity Settings. Click on the Upload to Cloud" option.

Sensitivity Settings Screen (Image via BGMI)

Step 2: Click on "Layout Management." Players will find a "Share" option there.

Step 3: Players will find a code with a "Copy and share" option. Click on that and share with a friend through any of the options listed on the screen.

Copy the code and share with friends (Image via BGMI)

How to apply the sent code on the device

Here are the steps to apply the code on the device:

Step 1: Open the game and go to Sensitivity Settings. After that, click on "Layout Management."

Step 2: Click on "Search Method" and paste the received code.

Preview and apply the code (Image via Krafton)

Step 3: Click on "Preview" - adjust the sensitivity settings if needed or use the same settings by clicking on "Use Layout."

These are the steps to share or implement layout and sensitivity settings using code in BGMI.

