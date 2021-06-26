How to disable spawn island broadcasting in BGMI

One significant difference between BGMI and PUBG Mobile is the orientation of the game. The former is set as a virtual simulation training ground, and multiple messages are displayed to remind players that it is actually just a video game.
A similar message is broadcast in audio format when players start a match. Over time, upon hearing this message multiple times, users have the urge to switch it off. Here’s a guide that they can follow to turn off the spawn island broadcast in BGMI
How to disable the spawn island broadcasting in BGMI
The message appearing on-screens for players in Battlegrounds Mobile India states the following:
“BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is not a real-world based game, but a survival simulation game set in a virtual world.”
Some gamers feel that it gets pretty repetitive and annoying, and hence, the developers have provided an option in the settings to disable it.
Steps for disabling
Given below are the steps that users can follow to do so:
Step 1: Users are required to open BGMI on their devices and click on the “Arrow” icon on the bottom right corner of the screen.
Step 2: After that, they should press the “Settings” option. The in-game settings will appear on the screen.
Step 3: In the “Basic” tab itself, players will have to scroll down and find the “Spawn Island Broadcast" setting.
Step 4: They then have to toggle it off. Upon doing so, gamers will no longer be encountering that message.
Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these “newbie” tips and tricks.
