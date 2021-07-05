How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) full version on Android devices: APK file size, system requirements, and more

After months of speculation and a tireless waiting period, Krafton Inc. has finally released Battlegrounds Mobile India. The developers released the Early Access version on June 18th. And two weeks later, the official version was revealed to the public on July 2nd.

Battlegrounds Mobile India brought back PUBG Mobile to the Indian gaming community after spending over nine months in banishment.

As of now, Battlegrounds Mobile India has been released solely for Android users. Gamers can download the battle royale title by logging into the Google Play Store.

This article will reveal the details of Battlegrounds Mobile India and guide players on how to download the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Low specification of the game attracts millions of players

Steps to download the game

Battlegrounds Mobile India is available on the Google Play Store. Players can download the game by following these simple steps:

Step 1 - Go to the Google Play Store.

Step 2 - Type "Battlegrounds Mobile India" on the search bar at the top of the screen.

Step 3 - Click on the icon from the search result.

Step 4 - Click on the "Install" button.

As mentioned earlier, the game is currently available for Android users. However, the developers have assured players that the title is being developed for the iOS interface and will be released soon on the App Store.

APK size

The first thing that comes to mind after the release of any awaited gaming title is the size of the APK.

The base size of the APK for Battlegrounds Mobile India is 721 MB. After downloading the APK base, gamers will be asked to choose between two resource packs. The HD Resource Pack is around 620 MB, while the Low-Spec Recourse Pack is around 380 MB. Players will also be required to download maps and other resources after logging into the game.

Resource packs of BGMI

System requirements

One of the factors behind the popularity of PUBG Mobile was the low-end system requirements that were needed to run the game seamlessly. Battlegrounds Mobile India packs a similar kind of feature as it features minimal system requirements to run the game.

The developers have revealed that players will require a device with a minimum of 2 GB RAM and Android version 5.1.1 or above to run the game.

System requirements of BGMI

The system requirements are very low, and most low-end smartphones offer a similar system configuration. Therefore, Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available in almost all kinds of smartphones in the country.

Data transfer

Several players have their primary account stored on the servers of PUBG Mobile. Krafton Inc. has revealed the option to transfer gaming data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Players will be able to retrieve their old accounts with in-game cosmetics, rewards, and currencies without any hassle.

