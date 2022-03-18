How to download BGMI 1.9 update on Android and iOS devices

BGMI gamers have been waiting a long time for this day, and it has finally arrived. The 1.9 update will go live today, bringing many changes to the game. Regular updates are essential to ensure that the title is fresh by adding new content.

This time around, the list of features includes a new mode, Bicycle, new playground, revised Sosnovka Military Base Bridge, and more. Since the servers are not taken down for the patch, gamers can enjoy the latest version after updating the game.

How to download BGMI 1.9 version update

Users may download and install the update immediately from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store when it becomes available. They will receive the Wild Ambition set (7-day coupon) as a gesture of gratitude for updating the current version.

As a result, players who do not update the title will miss out on not just this incentive but also on all the new features and content.

While Android users may obtain the latest version through the APK file, it is not recommended to rely on third-party websites, as these may contain viruses and altered applications that may result in bans.

The steps to download the game are as follows:

Android

Step 1: Gamers should open the Google Play Store and search for BGMI. Alternatively, they can click on this link to visit the page.

Step 2: They will find an update button, which they should click to initiate the update.

Step 3: Once the installation is complete, the individual will be able to relish the new features.

iOS

Step 1: After opening the Apple App Store, gamers must press the Profile Icon.

Step 2: Next, under the pending updates section, they should find Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Step 3: Subsequently, players can click the ‘Update’ option to get the latest release of the game.

The update has already started rolling out. As per the official distribution schedule, it should be available to users by later this evening.

Edited by Ravi Iyer