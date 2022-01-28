How to find and use Spider-Man web-shooters and spiderweb balls in BGMI? 

The conclusion of the Mirror World mode in BGMI witnessed the introduction of the latest 1.8 update which brought in the long-awaited Spider-Man mode in the game. Although the beta testing of the update began in December, the update appeared much later.

The Spider-Man mode is a result of the game's official collaboration with Marvel's Spider-Man franchise. This mode celebrates the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters across the globe. Millions of players have enjoyed playing the mode exclusively available on the maps of Livik and Erangel.

The mode has incorporated several items like web-shooters and spiderweb balls that give the players the chance to experience the powers of Spider-Man in the game.

A guide on finding and using Spider-Man web-shooters and spiderweb balls in BGMI

The new Spider-Man mode is available in Classic Battle Royale matches. While many players have already immersed themselves in the experience of playing alongside Spider-Man to defeat the Boss using his super powers, there are many others who are yet to try the new mode in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

In order to find Spider-Man web-shooters and spiderweb balls, players are required to drop into popular vicinities on the themed mode maps of Erangel and Livik. While some cities offer more than one box that contains Spider-Man tracksuit sets, web-shooters, and spiderweb balls, other cities contain only one box.

While looting in the main cities, players will come across a red spider mark on their screen when they appear before certain buildings. This marker indicates that a box containing Spider-Man's special abilities is hung nearby with the help of webs. Players can shoot a few bullets at the web to get hold of the box and obtain the web-shooters and spiderweb balls.

Web-shooters can be used to climb to heights and move from one place to another quickly. However, they have a one second cooldown. On the other hand, spiderweb balls decrease enemy movement speed when thrown. Both special abilities can give BGMI players a huge advantage during fights.

