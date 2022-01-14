BGMI 1.8 update patch notes: List of new features revealed

Krafton has finally approved the release of the 1.8 update in BGMI. According to the official website, the latest update will be released across all devices on 14 January (12:30 pm IST on Google Play Store and 4:30 pm IST on iOS).

The update is long anticipated as it introduces a new Spider-Man mode, which is a result of a collaboration between BGMI and the Spider-Man franchise. However, there are other new features added to the game that improve the gaming experience.

Everything about BGMI 1.8 update patch notes

New Aftermath mode map

The new Aftermath mode map makes its way into BGMI. The map is a transformed version of Livik, with reduced zone density and urban area which makes it easier to find enemies. The AC Core Module has been added to firearms for better aim and control.

Players can even recall their dead teammates using the Recall feature as well as see the damage dealt on enemies through tactical glasses.

Mode selection and Classic mode improvements

The new 1.8 update in BGMI will see the separation of ranked and unranked modes. Players can have fun playing unranked mode matches without the fear of getting negative points. Moreover, the new Santorini map is getting introduced in Arena mode.

The new Supply Shop and Recall features have been added to Erangel, Livik, and Aftermath maps.

New Spider-Man mode

The much anticipated Spider-Man mode has finally arrived in Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, this mode will be restricted to the Classic mode maps of Erangel and Livik. Players can fight alongside Spider-Man and challenge the Boss.

Moreover, they can use the Web Shooter to climb to great heights and use the Spiderweb Ball to release spiderwebs in an area to slow down enemy movement.

New season and new RP

The 1.8 update will witness the introduction of the new Cycle Season - Cycle 2 Season 4 in BGMI. As a result, players will be handed the new season rewards following a reset of the tiers. The new Jujutsu Kaisen themed story missions will be available throughout the season. However, this season players will rank faster with the new Challenge Points system.

The new RP month 7 Royale Guard Royale Pass will be introduced on 18 January. New outfits, vehicle skins, and gun skins (M16A4, DP28, Uzi) will be added to the game.

Furthermore, several improvements have been made to the UI. Bug fixes and various issues in the lobby have been taken care of as well. The restrictions imposed on suspected cheaters and improvements to the Report feature stand-out in the update.

