How to fix map download error in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India)

A few days back, players encountered a bug in Battlegrounds Mobile India that prevented them from downloading the resource packs within the game, including the maps. This hindered the matchmaking as most users were stuck only with the Erangel map and the Arcade Mode.

The developers addressed the issue through a post on the official website. They later identified the problem and fixed it through a patch around June 22nd, 4:25 p.m. IST. However, in case they are still facing the problem, here's a guide to resolve it.

How to fix map download error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Players can follow the steps provided below to fix the error when downloading maps:

Step 1: First, users are required to run Battlegrounds Mobile India. Next, they must sign out from their existing account.

To sign out, they can tap on the arrow in the bottom right corner of the screen. Then they can click on the 'Settings' option.

Players need to sign out first

Step 2: Tap on the log out button. When a dialog box appears on the screen, press ok.

Press the "Repair" button

Step 3: After they have signed out, players must press the repair option on the game's main screen.

Select routine repair option and then tap ok

Step 4: A pop-up will soon appear, as seen in the picture provided below. Users will need to select 'Routine Repair' from the available list of options.

Step 5: Once they have selected this option, press ok. The game client will be automatically repaired.

After the patch, players will be able to download the game normally

Step 6: Next, they open the game again, a small patch will be downloaded automatically. After the patch, the issue will be resolved and users will enjoy Battlegrounds Mobile India as usual.

