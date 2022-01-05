How to generate and share BGMI controls and Sensitivity codes easily

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been one of the most popular mobile games in the country since its release last year. The exclusive Indian version of Krafton's famous battle royale title PUBG Mobile has attracted lots of new players, its realistic gameplay and advanced graphics some of the key reasons behind BGMI's popularity.

For optimal performance, BGMI players need to have the perfect control layout and sensitivity settings. However, players often struggle to find perfect settings and tend to just copy it from friends or others. This can be achieved easily by just sharing a simple code. In this article, players will find a step-by-step guide to generate this code and share it with friends.

Guide for sharing BGMI layout and sensitivity settings using codes

Being a battle royale title, players need to be perfect in terms of both gunplay and survival skills in order to claim a victory. To perform better in the game, players need a comfortable control layout and sensitivity settings. Once a player finds the perfect settings for himself, it just becomes a matter of daily practice to improve one's performance.

By following the steps below, players can generate and share their layout and sensitivity settings with anyone.

How to generate and share the code:

Step 1: Open the game first and go to Sensitivity Settings. Find the "Upload to Cloud" option and click on that.

Sensitivity Settings Screen (Image via BGMI)

Step 2: Click on "Layout Management" and players will see a "Share" option.

Step 3: Players will get a code with a "Copy and share" option and can share the code through any of the listed options on the screen.

Copy the code and share with friends (Image via BGMI)

How to apply the sent code:

Step 1: Open the game and go to Sensitivity Settings and click on "Layout Management."

Step 2: After that, click on "Search Method" and paste the received code.

Preview and apply the code (Image via BGMI)

Step 3: Click on "Preview," adjust the settings if needed, and then click on "Use Layout."

By following these steps, players can easily share and copy any control layouts or sensitivity settings.

Edited by Atul S