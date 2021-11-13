How to get free BGMI UC in 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a free-to-play (F2P) game and like most F2P applications, it features tons of in-app purchasable items. Users can buy paid items and gear in BGMI using the game's own money, called Unknown Cash (UC), which has conversion rates like real-world currency.

However, many F2P players cannot afford to burn the actual money on UC but desire to own premium accessories nonetheless. Consequently, some users consider unfair ways of acquiring unlimited UC for free using hacks or UC generators.

These hacks may lead to a permanent ban from the game while also resulting in other financial or legal setbacks. However, users can earn Google Play balance, Play Store gift cards or PayPal Cash to buy UC at no cost. This article will discuss a few of these methods to get free BGMI UC.

BGMI: Best ways to procure free Unknown Cash in the game

Get Paid To (GPT) applications and websites

Poll Pay is one of the famous GPT apps (Image via Google Play)

There are plenty of applications available in the Google Play Store that offer free rewards like gift cards for Google Play, Amazon, Apple/iTunes, or any other platform. Many apps also feature free-of-cost PayPal cash.

Players can procure these free prizes by playing games, watching videos, running apps, answering quizzes, or taking surveys. The task category varies from app to app.

Easy Rewards app (Image via Google Play)

Users should check out some GPT apps like Swagbucks, Easy Rewards, PrizeRebel, and Poll Pay. They can use gift cards or PayPal Cash to purchase the UC from BGMI's in-game function.

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards app (Image via Google Play)

Google's survey app features various personalized questions that users can answer to earn free Play Store money. Though the app generates surveys at irregular intervals, earning a free Google Play balance is still not a bad choice.

The earned Play Store currency provides an option for players to purchase UC in BGMI.

Giveaways

Some PUBG Mobile and BGMI YouTubers and streamers often organize giveaways or tournaments for fans. Although it is not easy to earn free UC, players can still try their luck.

Note: Users should go through the terms and conditions before installing and using any app.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee