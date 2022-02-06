How to get free BGMI UC in February 2022

Buying weapon skins, outfits and other in-game items is common in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Skins and other cosmetics enhance the gaming experience and make it more attractive to watch.

However, all these skins, cosmetics, and other items come at a fixed price in the shop. Players prefer to purchase these items from the in-game shop by spending UCs (the in-game currency of BGMI). Players can recharge their in-game wallets by spending real-life money through different payment methods.

While purchasing UCs, players always look for discounted prices. This article will help players get UCs at a lower rate than usual.

Use Codashop to avail BGMI UC at cheaper prices:

Players can purchase UCs by spending real-life money. Players can recharge their wallet through the following two methods:

Google Play Balance

Codashop

Shopping through Google Play Balance, players have a lesser chance of getting any discounted price. However, they can save their money by shopping through Codashop. They need to follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: Navigate to this link.

Step 2: Gamers need to add their BGMI User IDs in the specified slot.

Step 3: Players need to select the desired package and payment method. Here is the list of packages when paying through Codashop:

60 UC (₹75)

300+25 UC (₹380)

600+60 UC (₹750)

1500+300 UC (₹1900)

3000+850 UC (₹3800)

6000+2100 UC (₹7500)

Players will get several payment options here. However, by paying through Paytm Wallet, they can get up to ₹750 cashback which will be an extra saving. The offer is only available until 28 February at 11:59 IST. Players are advised to read through the terms and conditions carefully before paying.

Payment options and packages (Image via Codashop)

Step 4: Players can add their email address if they want the payment receipt sent to them.

Upon completing all these steps, gamers will get to see the UC credited to their in-game wallet and purchase their desired items from the in-game shop.

Edited by Srijan Sen