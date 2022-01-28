How to purchase UC in BGMI: All possible methods revealed

BGMI being a top-grossing action game for mobile devices, has a unique in-game currency of its own, known as Unknown Cash (UC). UCs can be used in Battlegrounds Mobile India to purchase Royale Passes, outfits, and skins. UCs are also required to make lucky spins and open crates in the game.

However, the in-game store provides UC to players at a very high rate. Therefore, they have been in search of alternative apps and methods to purchase UC at a cheaper rate.

What are the best methods to purchase UC in BGMI?

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is a safe app to purchase UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India. The app is developed by Google, which is the most trusted technology company in the entire world.

Players can head over to the app to create their profiles. They are then required to complete some easy surveys which are available to them to earn Google Play Credits. These credits can be exchanged for money, which can be used in the game to purchase UC.

2) Codashop

Codashop is the official partner of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players can navigate through the official website of the game and click on the UC shop to reach the Codashop website.

Codashop provides players with amazing discounts on UC bundles as well as cashback on purchasing them. They are required to fill in their in-game ID and e-mail address (to receive payment e-slip) and pay the discounted price to get UC.

3) Participate in giveaways

Giveaways are safe and hand players UC for free. Several YouTubers, streamers, and organizers of BGMI esports tournament hold giveaways for players to earn UC for free. Players can try their luck by participating in the giveaways.

4) Poll Pay

Poll Pay is a popular, reliable and safe Get-Paid-To app that works in a similar way to Google Opinion Rewards. BGMI players can use Poll Pay to purchase UC. They are required to complete a few easy tasks and surveys to earn virtual cash, which can be exchanged for UC.

Note: Players are requested to go through the Terms and Conditions of the apps before purchasing UC from them. Moreover, they are also requested to undertake all precautionary measures while paying.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul