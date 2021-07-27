How to get free permanent backpack skin in BGMI

BGMI is all set to give a thrust to the Indian gaming scene. Battlegrounds Mobile India offers intense battle royale action under Ultra HD quality graphics. Players can get the best survival BR experience with weapons ranging from assault rifles to sniper rifles.

Backpacks come in handy to get extra loot like ammunition, healing items, and throwables. Therefore, the developers also release lots of backpack skin in the game. However, it is difficult for players to get these cool-looking backpack skins for free, though there are ways to get such cosmetics for free.

Get permanent backpack skin in BGMI for free

The Future leap event

Krafton has released a new event in BGMI that rewards gamers with a free backpack skin permanently via the Future Leap Event. They will need to complete the simple tasks mentioned in the event to get the free backpack skin for themselves. It is called the Heart of the Sea Backpack and is bluish in color.

The event started on July 27th and will end on August 11th. Aside from the backpack, players will receive one supply crate coupon, one classic crate coupon, and a Comic Pop Vector skin for 15 days.

Here is a step by step guide on how to complete the Future Leap event to redeem the backpack skin:

1) Players can enter the event from the window near the Events section.

2) They need to complete daily tasks like login, travel for a certain amount of time, and deal a certain amount of damage in classic mode to get batteries for the event.

The Future leap event missions

3) The batteries will be used by the vehicle to advance by 1-4 steps and trigger the event.

4) Upon completing one lap, the Tesla Model Y will be replaced with the Cybertruck and Tesla Roadster.

5) When uses reach the particular score mentioned, they will be rewarded with the permanent backpack skin in their inventory.

6) All unused batteries and event points will be removed after the event ends.

