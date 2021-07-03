How to get a rename card in BGMI this week

Like every other game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) requires players to set up a username/IGN.

Sometimes, players want to change their usernames for various reasons. They can do so by using a rename card.

A rename card can be purchased directly from the in-game shop for a price of 180 UC. However, this option isn’t feasible for all players.

Fortunately, a free rename card will now be given to every player after they complete their PUBG Mobile-BGMI data migration.

A step-by-step guide to obtaining a rename card in BGMI

Rename card can be used to change the name

Players should follow the steps given below to migrate their PUBG Mobile data to BGMi and claim a free rename card:

Step 1: Players should open Battlegrounds Mobile India and log in. They will be asked to create a new character.

Step 2: After players have created their character, a dialog box will appear asking them whether they reside in India. Those from the country can click on the “Yes” button.

Players need to confirm whether they live in India or not

Step 3: Next, players will be asked to provide their consent regarding the PUBG Mobile data transfer to BGMI.

Provide the consent

Step 4: A pop-up message will appear on the screen, showing all the necessary information about the migration. After reading everything carefully, players can click on the “Yes” button.

Select the social networking platform

Step 5: Players will then have to choose the platform (Facebook or Twitter) that was previously linked to their PUBG Mobile account.

Confirm the process

Step 6: A final notification will then appear, asking players to confirm the transfer. Players should tap on the “Yes” button to complete the data migration.

Rename card can then be collected by the users

Once this is done, the rewards (including the rename card) will be sent to the in-game mail of the player.

Players can claim the rename card and use it to change their username in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Note: As announced by the developers of BGMI, the data migration will be temporarily shut down from July 6th until further notice.

