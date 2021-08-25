How to get Unhinged Mortician Set in BGMI: Relic spin event reward odds and cost explained

The Unhinged Mortician Set is the new desired item for BGMI players from the Relic Spin event.

Battlegrounds Mobile India always comes up with unique kits and costumes. Players generally love to equip those kits before going into the game. However, they need to try their luck in order to get them.

Relic Spin is one of the latest events in the game and players are once again ready to try their luck in procuring the Unhinged Mortician Set.

This article will provide players with an idea of the expenditure and the odds of getting the lucky draw to acquire the Unhinged Mortician set.

Everything to know about the Unhinged Mortician Set

The Unhinged Mortician Set is only available in the Relic Spin event of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players need to go through a lucky draw by spending UCs to add the set to their inventory.

Apart from the Unhinged Mortician Set, players might get the following items as well:

Jade Casket Smoke Grenade

Azure Warrior - Helmet

Unhinged Mortician Cover

Amphibian Wings Backpack

Moth Ornaments

Price and probability of obtaining of the Unhinged Mortician Set

Players can obtain the Unhinged Mortician Set and other items from the Relic Spin event via a lucky draw. For the first lucky draw of the day, they need to spend only 10 UCs. However, the amount will increase gradually for every draw.

Players can execute a maximum of 10 draws at a time at the expense of 540 UCs. However, since this is a randomly drawn item, players might have to try their luck multiple times to get their desired item. The odds of getting the Unhinged Mortician Set are pretty high. The odds of getting the coveted item is just 0.94%. That means for every 100 draws, the chance of getting the Exclusive Cosmetics is just 0.94 times.

Many BGMI professional players and content creators have already tried their luck at obtaining the Unhinged Mortician Set from the Relic Spin event. Players now have just a few days left to obtain the set as the event will end on September 1.

Edited by Sabine Algur