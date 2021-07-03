How to install and play BGMI on BlueStacks emulator: Step-by-step guide

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was launched on July 2nd for the Android platform. Unfortunately, Krafton has not revealed any information regarding the game's release for iOS devices.

Since its release, players have been looking for ways to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on their PCs and laptops. Fortunately, this can be achieved by using the BlueStacks 5 emulator.

A step-by-step guide to download and play BGMI on BlueStacks

Players can follow the steps given below to download and play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on their PCs or laptops using BlueStacks:

Step 1: Players must first download BlueStacks 5 on their PC. This can be done on the emulator's official website, which readers can visit by clicking here.

The official website of BlueStacks

Step 2: Players should then install BlueStacks 5. Once installed, they can open BlueStacks and log in to their Google accounts.

Also read: Has Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) been released for iOS devices? All you need to know

Click on the "Google Play Store" icon

Step 3: Players should then open the “Google Play Store” application on the emulator and search for “Battlegrounds Mobile India.”

Click on the green "Install" button

Step 4: They can click on the most relevant result and tap the “Install” option.

After clicking the install button, Battlegrounds Mobile India will be downloaded on the player's device

Step 5: Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon be downloaded and installed on the emulator. Players can now open the game and select the required resource pack. They will then have to log in to play the game.

Minimum system requirements of BlueStacks

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

Microsoft Windows 7 and above. Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

Intel or AMD Processor. RAM: Your PC must have at least 4GB of RAM.

Your PC must have at least 4GB of RAM. HDD: 5GB Free Disk Space.

5GB Free Disk Space. You must be an Administrator on your PC.

Up to date graphics drivers from Microsoft or the chipset vendor.

(Source: bluestacks.com)

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

Also read: BGMI redeem codes on the internet are fake as no redeem code website is officially announced

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh