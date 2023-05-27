How to preload BGMI on an Android device?   

Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) returns to the Indian gaming market after a ten-month ban. Krafton has already announced the game's return, and per the current news, the battle royale has also been officially released. However, it must be noted that servers are still offline and will start functioning from May 29 onwards. The BGMI preload will be available in the virtual stores of your mobiles beginning today. Krafton opened the preload for existing Android players on May 27, 2023. However, iOS users may have to wait a bit, as it will arrive on May 29, 2023 for them.

When a few gamers received an auto-update at midnight, Krafton confirmed this was a part of the preload process. The developers expect overwhelming downloads when the game reappears in the Indian gaming scene. Therefore, they have distributed the preloads to keep the process smooth and convenient for the players. This article will provide a step-by-step guide to help you preload BGMI on your Android devices.

Steps to preload BGMI for Android, now available on the Play Store

Krafton worked hard to resolve the issues that forced BGMI's ban from India. Finally, the Indian Government has given a green signal to the temporary re-release of the game.

The BGMI server has been down for quite some time now, and the existing players of the game were anticipating a new update. The preload has arrived; you must remember a few things before trying it. Here is a complete guide to help you.

Step 1 – The existing users of the game can open their Google Play Store account to check all the updates. You can also visit the Battlegrounds Mobile India official page at this link.

The existing users of the game can open their Google Play Store account to check all the updates. You can also visit the Battlegrounds Mobile India official page at this link. Step 2 – Download the BGMI preload. The size of the app should be 380MB.

Download the BGMI preload. The size of the app should be 380MB. Step 3 – Next, you must download the 1GB+ OBB file in the game.

Next, you must download the 1GB+ OBB file in the game. Step 4 - Wait for the server to go live.

Follow these tips to preload the game for Android devices successfully.

What's new in the BGMI preload for Android?

In anticipation of an overwhelming reaction that might stagger the availability and playability of the game, the company has released these preloaded versions for their existing users.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, the CEO of Krafton Inc India, said in his statement that they are thrilled to announce the preload for their existing users. He mentioned their team is constantly trying to improve BGMI's in-game mechanics. Sohn also expressed his gratitude to the Indian authorities and the community for their unwavering support and promised everybody a better gaming experience.

The update will feature a new map, some in-game events, and more. Krafton has also brought a new campaign to the market called 'India ki Heartbeat' (India's Heartbeat). This new marketing campaign by Krafton is here to highlight the stories of mobile gamers from India for whom this battle royale title is more than a game.

The Indian government banned Krafton's famous battle royale title in July 2022. The game is planning a return to the country and has made some changes to abide by Indian laws and regulations. The government authorities will closely monitor the game for three months after its re-release and then decide on its future in the country.

