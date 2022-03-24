How to race in Cheer Park in BGMI

BGMI players across the country witnessed the introduction of the latest 1.9 major update in the game. The update began to roll out for Android and iOS devices on March 18, bringing an end to a long wait. It brought along several changes and features and new items that have got the fans thrilled.

Amongst different new features, the change in the look of the Cheer Park has taken players and fans by surprise. The new Cheer Park in Battlegrounds Mobile India is bigger in dimension and has a new race track where players can race against each other for fun.

How can BGMI players race in the new Cheer Park

The new racing feature available in the Cheer Park in Battlegrounds Mobile India has become an instant hit. Players head over to the Cheer Park to experience the thrill of racing and completing the M9 RP missions.

Here's a step-by-step guide for players who are still unaware of how to race in the game.

Step 1: Click on the Cheer Park option to download Cheer Park resources and to visit it

Click on the Cheer Park option to download Cheer Park resources and to visit it Step 2: Head over to the Parking area near the new Shooting Range

Head over to the Parking area near the new Shooting Range Step 3: Stand before the small board and click on 'Recruit'

Stand before the small board and click on 'Recruit' Step 4: Tap on 'Create a new race' or 'Join an existing race'

Tap on 'Create a new race' or 'Join an existing race' Step 5: To create a new race, select the number of laps (either one or two), and choose whether to play Solo or Duo. Furthermore, select the vehicle on which to race: Auto rickshaw (TukTuk), Bike, UAZ, or Coupe RB

To create a new race, select the number of laps (either one or two), and choose whether to play Solo or Duo. Furthermore, select the vehicle on which to race: Auto rickshaw (TukTuk), Bike, UAZ, or Coupe RB Step 6: Wait for your turn

Wait for your turn Step 7: Finish the laps faster to get your name on the leaderboard

What are the other new features added in the 1.9 update in BGMI?

The patch notes for the 1.9 update unveiled several new changes and additions in the latest version to enhance the player's experience. Here's a look at them:

1) Holi Dhamaka Mode - A new mode available only on themed mode Erangel and Livik maps.

2) Sky Islands - Floating islands added to the themed mode matches that contain colored coins and loot.

3) Vibrant Plaza and Camp - New locations spread across Erangel and Livik that contain interactive entities and loot.

4) Bicycle - A new vehicle that can be used to rotate into the safe zone and can be carried in the backpack.

5) Army Bases - Towers used for scanning nearby vehicle locations.

6) Revamped Military Base bridge - The existing Military Base bridge in BGMI has been given a new look with added sidewalks and broader dimensions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu