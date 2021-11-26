How to register for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021

BGMI's first officially announced tournament is named Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021. Developed by Krafton Inc., BGMI was released in June 2021 and since then has grossed over a staggering ₹52 crore. BGIS 2021 has created a massive buzz in the Indian mobile gaming community.

With a whopping prize pool of ₹1 crore, BGIS 2021 is set to be India's biggest mobile Esports tournament. The registration process began back in August. However, with an increase in the number of in-game hackers after the 1.6 update, BGMI officials called for a hold on the tournament's commencement.

The 1.7 update witnessed the introduction of a new anti-cheat system that has resulted in the banning of over 2.5 million hackers in-game. The tournament has been given the green light in a safe and secure gaming environment and is scheduled to begin with in-game qualifiers on December 4.

How to complete the registration process of BGIS 2021?

The registration process has been going on for the last four months, and now we stand on the threshold of the end date of the registration process for BGIS 2021. Krafton has officially announced that the last date of registration is November 28, which means that the unregistered have the last chance to register and play.

Here's a look at how to register for the tournament.

Minimum Requirement:

Each team has to register an exact number of four players. All the players must have Indian citizenship. Every player must have attained 18 years of age. (For players under 18 and over 16, they must fill a form provided on the website.) Each player must have a BGMI ID level 15 or above. The tier requirements have been set to a minimum of Platinum V. Every team must have a designated Captain.

Registration Steps:

To register for BGIS 2021, players need to follow the below steps:

Step 1: Players need to visit https://esports.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/

Step 2: Click on Register Now and read through the terms and conditions.

Step 3: Fill up the necessary details - Team name, Team Owner name, email address, Mobile Number, and City name.

Step 4: Click on Next and fill out Captain's details (If team Owner and Captain are different individuals), In-game name, State name, City name, ID Proof, Mobile Number, etc.

Step 5: Then, fill up the Player's details.

Step 6: Click on the terms and conditions and submit.

The in-depth schedule and format have been discussed in the article here.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha