How to top up cheap BGMI UC in December 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a highly-admired game in the country currently. The Indian version of PUBG Mobile is a free-to-play (F2P) game. However, just like other F2P games, Krafton's battle royale title also offers some exciting purchasable skins, cosmetics, and rewards.

To purchase these items, players need to spend their UC, the in-game currency of BGMI. However, players need to pay their real-life money through different payment methods to add the UC balance to their in-game wallet.

Sometimes, they face difficulties while recharging their wallets. Moreover, they always look for discounts when purchasing UC at lower prices. For those looking to get this in-game currency at lower rates, the guide below should be of immense help.

Use Codashop to avail BGMI UC at cheaper prices

Players can purchase BGMI UC by spending actual money. For this, the two most popular payment options for players are:

Google Play Balance

Codashop

While paying through Google Play Balance, there is a lesser chance of getting a discounted price. However, if users shop through Codashop, they can undoubtedly purchase BGMI UC at a lower rate.

They need to follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: First, players need to visit this link through any of their web browsers.

Step 2: They need to add their BGMI User IDs and email addresses in the correct places.

Step 3: After that, gamers need to select the package and payment method. Here is the list of packages when paying through Codashop:

60+6 UC (₹75)

300+25 UC (₹380)

600+60 UC (₹750)

1500+300 UC (₹1900)

3000+850 UC (₹3800)

6000+2100 UC (₹7500)

After completing these steps, users will get to see the UC credited to their in-game wallet.

