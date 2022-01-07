How to unlock new characters in BGMI & PUBG Mobile

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and PUBG Mobile, designed by Krafton, are currently two of the most popular battle royale titles. Realistic gameplay, high graphics, and other components attract lots of players to the game.

To make the game more lucrative, developers often introduce various skins, cosmetics, and characters. Last month, Krafton introduced a new character, Anna. In this article, players will get a step-by-step guide on how to unlock new characters in BGMI and PUBG Mobile.

Guide for unlocking new BGMI and PUBG Mobile characters:

Players love to play with new in-game characters. By following the steps below, players can easily unlock them:

Characters in the game (Screengrab from BGMI)

Step 1: Open the game and click on the 'Workshop' section from the main screen.

Step 2: Search for the ‘Character’ option, through which players will be able to view all the characters available in the game.

Step 3: Click on ‘Switch Characters’ to alternate between the options.

Step 4: Select the desired character and click on the purchase button.

Step 5: Players can purchase these characters by spending UCs. However, they can get some discounts with the help of character vouchers.

There are five characters in BGMI and PUBG Mobile- Victor, Sara, Anna, Andy, and Carlo. The total cost for each character is as follows:

Victor: Free

Free Sara: 600 character voucher/ 600 UC

600 character voucher/ 600 UC Anna: 600 character voucher/ 600 UC

600 character voucher/ 600 UC Carlo: 1200 character voucher/ 1200 UC

1200 character voucher/ 1200 UC Andy: 1200 character voucher/ 1200 UC

Players can collect character vouchers for free from different events. Whenever a new character is introduced, BGMI launches an event to give away character vouchers. Players need to complete certain missions, and they are awarded with character vouchers once they are successful.

They can spend the vouchers to unlock characters for free or get a discount in total price.

Edited by Saman