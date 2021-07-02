How to update BGMI from beta to final version: Step-by-step guide

Battlegrounds Mobile India, otherwise known as BGMI, has finally been released, about two weeks after its Early Access version was made available on the Google Play Store.

Android users can click here to visit the Google Play Store page of the game and download it on their devices.

Meanwhile, players who had previously downloaded the Early Access version of BGMI will simply have to update the game from the beta to the final version.

A step-by-step guide to updating BGMI from beta to final version

As shown in the picture given below, the size of the BGMI update is 137 MB:

It is worth noting that the size of the update is 137 MB

Players need to ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their devices before downloading the update.

Early Access users can follow these steps to update Battlegrounds Mobile India to the final version:

Step 1: Players should open the Google Play Store application on their Android devices and use the search bar to look up “Battlegrounds Mobile India.”

Also read: BGMI APK+OBB download links for new update released today (July 2nd)

Step 2: Many results will show up on the screen. Players should select the most relevant one and click on the "Update" button. The update will be downloaded soon.

Players would have to click on the "Update" button to update BGMI from the beta to the final version

Step 3: Once the update has been downloaded, players can open Battlegrounds Mobile India and enjoy the latest version of the game.

Gamers should log in to their accounts to enjoy playing BGMI

As Battlegrounds Mobile India has crossed 10 million downloads, Krafton has decided to mark the occasion by rewarding players with a permanent Constable set (Permanent). They can claim the set by following these steps:

Step 1: Players must open Battlegrounds Mobile India and click on the “Events” option.

Step 2: They should go to the “Recommended” section and press the “10M Downloads Gift.”

Step 3: Players can then click on the “Collect” option to redeem the Constable set for free.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) final version officially launched for Indian users

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh