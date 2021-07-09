Is BGMI 1.5 update releasing today? Everything we know so far

While PUBG Mobile recently rolled out its 1.5 update, fans are curious to know if the BGMI 1.5 version will get a similar update. It is essential to understand that Battlegrounds Mobile India, launched by Krafton Studios, has formally decided to break ties with Tencent.

The Chinese giant is no longer the publishing partner of the popular game in India to allay concerns of the Indian government on data security.

BGMI is a battle royale game made exclusively for gaming enthusiasts in India. It is now available for download as a free-to-play multiplayer game on the Google Play Store with a great range of maps, game modes, and exciting launch week challenges. However, it is yet to be released in the App Store for IOS devices.

Any release date for BGMI 1.5 update?

Most players have a query about the Battlegrounds Mobile India update, as both the games share the exact timeline for the Royal Pass. Hence, speculations suggested that BGMI 1.5 could be released on the same day as PUBG Mobile's to keep the RP season in sync.

However, as of today, July 9th, there seems to be no official statement regarding the BGMI 1.5 update release date, whereas the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update has been rolled out globally.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India: Top 5 features to look out for

✨2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Million pre-registered users✨ has a nice ring to it! 😉💫 There's ONLY A FEW HOURS LEFT to pre-register for our epic PUBG MOBILE 1.5: IGNITION update! ⏰🚨 Don't miss out! 😰



Pre-register now! 🔗 https://t.co/RcrK0hXSjW pic.twitter.com/5EeCmGDdUP — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 8, 2021

These events in PUBG Mobile have left fans wondering if a similar update is planned for the Indian region. At the time of writing, there was no confirmed official news from Krafton Studios.

The previous notice of temporary shutdown of data transfer in Battlegrounds Mobile India was changed from July 6th to July 9th. Maintenance will be processed upon the data transfer service, after which a brand new update is expected.

Players will have to either update the game from the Google Play Store or directly from the game's loading screen.

After the game's release on IOS devices, a new season of Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to hit the servers.

Also read: BGMI 1.5 update: Leaked feature, RP season, and more

If you like our BGMI coverage, please follow our Instagram account. Check our page here.

Maxtern predicts Battlegrounds Mobile India's iOS release date! Check here.

Maxtern predicts Battlegrounds Mobile India's iOS release date! Check here

Edited by Ravi Iyer