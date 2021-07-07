Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 update: Expected release date in India, leaked features, RP season, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now officially accessible on the Google Play Store. The title offers the same battle royale experience as that of the global version, PUBG Mobile. However, players with iOS devices are yet to get the game on their app stores.

A new update to the game will soon be released with lots of new features. This article discusses the Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 update in detail.

Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 update expected release date in India

The expected release date for the new BGMI update is July 8th. Both BGMI and PUBG Mobile Global will get the update on the same date. Players can expect to either receive the update on their app store or as an OTA (Over the Air) update directly in the game.

The data transfer period for players has also been extended to July 9th to reduce any inconvenience.

BGMI 1.5 update leaked features

1) Customized sensitivity and advanced pickup settings

Customized sensitivity settings in BGMI 1.5 update

The BGMI 1.5 update will feature new customized sensitivity settings and advanced pickup settings. With the former, players can set individual sensitivity for different weapons.

The advanced pickup settings will help set the desired attachment configuration to their weapons. The character will only auto-equip the configured attachments to the gun upon pickup.

2) Matrix Arena mode

The Matrix Arena mode in the BGMI 1.5 update

The new 1.5 update to the Battlegrounds Mobile India game will also feature a brand new Matrix Arena mode. There are lots of futuristic features available in this mode.

There are robotic dogs that will help players find high-quality loot much more quickly. They can also jump into the air to visit farther locations with launch pads situated across the map.

3) New weapon and auto jump feature

The MG3 weapon in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Players can get their hands on a new weapon in the BGMI 1.5 update version. It is called MG3 and is a Light Machine Gun, with an average damage per hit of 40 and offering an impressive rate of fire.

Another exciting feature in the update is the auto jump feature. With its help, gamers will be able to land at their desired locations without worrying about jump distance and speed.

BGMI 1.5 update Royale Pass season

The Royale Pass season starting date in the Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 update

The new Royale Pass season will commence on July 14th. With the information provided on the official Royale Pass section, the Season 19 RP season will end on July 12th.

The Elite Royale Pass offers lots of colorful outfits, weapon skins, vehicle finishes, and much more. There are two types of Royal Passes in the Battlegrounds Mobile India game:

Elite Royale Pass (600UC)

Elite Plus Royale Pass (1800UC)

