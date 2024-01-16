Is the BGMI A4 Royale Pass worth buying?

The BGMI A4 Royale Pass has just been released, and that calls for an assessment of everything it has to offer. The Royale Pass in Battlegrounds Mobile India usually comes with many exciting rewards. Whether you like cosmetics for your BGMI weapons, vehicles, or characters, there is something for everyone, and the A4 Royale Pass is no exception.

Since the A4 Royale Pass costs real money, a lot of players will be hesitant to purchase it. So, in this article, we will walk you through the reasons why you should or should not buy the BGMI A4 Royale Pass.

Note: The article is subjective and represents the writer's opinions.

How much is the BGMI A4 Royale Pass?

Everything the new RP has to offer (Image via Krafton)

The price for the Royale Pass has remained unaltered for a while. The same holds true for the current cycle of the Royale Pass. There are two variants to choose from:

Elite Pass: This costs 720 Unknown Currency (UC). You do not get additional bonuses by purchasing the Elite Royale Pass.

Elite Plus Pass: This variant of the Royale Pass costs 1,920 UC. That is almost 3x the cost of the previous variant. It does come with a premium emote that would otherwise cost 600 UC. Besides the emote, you will also get an exclusive frame and a handful of RP levels.

Should you buy the BGMI A4 Royale Pass?

This is a subjective question, and it all depends on what you like in BGMI. If you play for enjoyment and the company of your friends, there's no need to spend your hard-earned money on virtual cosmetics.

However, if money is not a big factor, spending 720 UC for the BGMI A4 Royale Pass is definitely worth it, considering the rewards. DBS is quite popular in the current meta, and you are getting an upgradeable skin for this weapon after completing 50 levels of the A4 Royale Pass.

So, if a gun with a kill-feed is important, but you cannot afford to spend thousands of UC to get a premium gunlab skin, this is a good alternative.

New upgradeable DBS skin (Image via Krafton)

Upgrading your BGMI A4 Royale Pass comes with a few more perks — one of them being mythic outfits. Battlegrounds Mobile India gives a prestigious “Mythic Fashion” title once you have 50 mythic outfits in your inventory. So, buying the Royale Pass will help you move closer to that goal.

You will get a total of three mythic outfits with the upgraded RP – two at level 40 and one at level 100. This could be useful for those trying to get the Mythic Fashion title in BGMI.

Besides this, the Royale Pass will return every single UC you spend on the A4 RP. This way, you can purchase subsequent Royale Passes that follow this one.

So, if you can afford to spend some money on the game, the BGMI A4 Royale Pass is definitely worth every rupee.