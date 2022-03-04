Is BGMI pro OR Vexe joining Skylightz Gaming?

BGMI is undoubtedly the most popular mobile game because of its incredible features and playability, as well as its online tournaments and content makers. Many organizations have invested time and money into the game's esports scene to be as successful as possible.

However, due to the cut-throat nature, many players leave orgs due to synergy concerns and other factors. Recently, OR Vexe joined Skylightz Gaming, another example of a player change in the BGMI community.

The decision is yet to be officially revealed by Skylightz Gaming, but Mazy recently confirmed it on a live stream.

OR Vexe joining Skylightz Gaming's BGMI roster

Orange Rock Esports was formed by CEO Kasturi Rangan, a gaming enthusiast who wished to help Indian gamers realize their aspirations of competing for world championship titles. Bharath Kiran Reddy, an Indian veteran gamer who won major national championships in CS: GO and represented India on the international stage, was OR Esports' first hire. He joined the team as a manager and coach.

Bharath was in charge of scouting PUBG Mobile players and assembling the OR Esports lineup. The team finished second in the PUBG Mobile World League East, the highest finish by an Indian team in this competition.

Arth Trivedi, popularly known as Vexe, is an active esports player who has played the last two official BGMI tournaments for Orange Rock. Vexe and his teammates Anto, Evo, Jelly, and Aditya finished first in the IQOO All Stars tournament and seventh in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021.

Recently, OR Esports announced their association with Rooter, an online streaming platform where content creators can stream games, like YouTube or Loco. Other players were tagged as content creators for Rooter in the video post on Instagram, but Vexe was not added.

Commenting on this recently, Mazy, in a live video, said that Vexe is probably leaving OR Esports and joining Skylightz Gaming. An official announcement is yet to be made, which, according to Mazy, will be done after the active tournament.

Vexe is no doubt one of the best players in the community whose style of play will match Skylightz Gaming. BGMI fans are now awaiting an official announcement from both organizations.

