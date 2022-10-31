Is there any official BGMI 2.3 update release date

BGMI debuted in 2021, during the Covid hiatus. Battlegrounds Mobile India surpassed other titles to become one of the most popular Battle Royale titles in the Indian market within a year of its release. It also became the foundation for the growth of Indian esports.

However, on July 28, the title was removed from Google and Apple's virtual stores, shocking everyone in the gaming community. It was later revealed that the game was delisted on the orders of MeitY, who found the app responsible for user data privacy breaches.

Although the in-game servers are still operational, no new updates have been added to the game since then. The existing player base is now wondering if Krafton India has announced an official release date for the upcoming November update.

Krafton yet to announce BGMI 2.3 update release date

AAs previously stated, no new updates to BGMI have been released since it was removed from the virtual store. Even the 2.2 major update (due in mid-September) was barred from being released in the Indian variant, despite appearing in its global counterpart, PUBG Mobile.

As a result, modes, events, and themes from the 2.1 update are still available in the game. Gamers are anticipating the release of the upcoming 2.3 update (set to be released in mid-November).

However, Krafton has yet to confirm the release of the Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.3 update. As a result, the information spread by several YouTubers and third-party websites about the update's release date can be considered untrustworthy and unauthentic.

It remains to be seen whether Krafton India can resolve the current issues with MeitY and re-release the game in virtual stores so that players can enjoy the additions planned for the upcoming 2.3 update.

Top features expected to be added in the forthcoming PUBG Mobile 2.3 update that BGMI players will be missing out on

Tencent Games has already begun testing the upcoming 2.3 patch for PUBG Mobile users all over the world. However, no beta variant has been introduced to Indian gamers, implying that the update may not be available in the Indian variant.

Here's a look at the best features of the 2.3 update that BGMI users might miss out on exoeriencing if the update is not released:

1) Aftermath 2.0

Armor Upgrades

Firearm Upgrades

New Energy Mechanics

Consumables Adjustments

New Bunkers

Treasure Maps

Semi Truck

Medicine Cabinet

Guard Posts

Recall Towers

Shop Recall

2) Football-themed mode (limited preview)

Maps for the football-themed mode: Erangel, Nusa, Livik

New Tactical Item- Golden Shoes

New Throwable - Football

New Themed Area - Football Carnival

Football Air Drops

Football Cover

Football-themed Spawn Island

With so many features set to be added in the forthcoming 2.3 update, the Indian gaming community is looking forward to Krafton releasing the update in Battlegrounds Mobile India as well.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Hence, Indian players are urged to abstain from playing the game. They are requested to wait for BGMI's return.

