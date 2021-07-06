Jonathan's BGMI ID, stats, sensitivity, controls, and more

Jonathan "Jonathan" Amaral is a professional Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports player and has swept the scene by storm. This young prodigy's talent is outstanding, and his meteoric rise to the top of the PUBG Mobile scene is fascinating.

Jonathan is arguably the best player in the world. He has a unique playstyle and has consistently delivered monstrous performances in both the pro scene and ranked games.

It is evident that Jonathan is exceptionally talented. However, someone cannot be the best in the game if the work doesn't match the talent. It is often overlooked how much Jonathan pours into his craft of playing BGMI.

If he is not playing classics or grinding in competitive games, it is most likely this star player is hitting the training ground to work on his aim. Passion and extraordinary drive are required to excel at the top, and Jonathan has been the epitome of all these traits, making him a serial winner.

Apart from playing professional BGMI, he is a streamer and content creator on YouTube. Jonathan has over 2.2 million subscribers and is among the most followed streamers on the platform.

Here is an overview of Jonathan's BGMI details

Jonathan's BGMI ID

Jonathan recently migrated his PUBG Mobile account to Battlegrounds Mobile India. His BGMI ID is 5112616229.

Jonathan's BGMI ID number

In the first season of BGMI, Jonathan played 101 squad games with an impressive KD of 6.16. He has more than 23% headshot accuracy, which shows his aim precision. He is currently in the Ace tier.

Readers can take a look at the statistics:

His stats as of writing this article

Jonathan's esports journey

The 19-year-old is part of the star-studded lineup of TSM Entity. He started his professional gaming career with Entity Gaming and has continued playing for the organization, bringing laurels with his impressive playstyle, both in domestic and international events.

Starting with Entity Gaming to getting signed up with Team Solomid (TSM), a US-based esports giant, Jonathan has indeed come a long way.

TSM Entity has won two major trophies, the PMCO 2019 and the PMIS 2020, and placed fifth at the PUBG Mobile World League.

Jonathan has managed to be among the top fraggers in all these events.

Jonathan's income

His earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the YouTuber's monthly earnings range from $847 to $13.5K. As of now, Jonathan has estimated annual revenues ranging from $10.2K to $162.5K.

He has also accumulated approx total earnings of $41,820, playing various esport tournaments in the world.

Jonathan's control & sensitivity

This pro is a two-finger thumb player in BGMI with an always-on gyroscope. Readers can see his control setup below:

Control setup of Jonathan

ADS sensitivity

3rd Person No Scope: 50%

1st Person No Scope: 50%

Red dot, Holo, Aim Assist: 20%

2x Scope: 26%

3x Scope, Win94: 24%

4x Scope, VSS: 30%

6x Scope: 12%

8x Scope: 12%

Gyroscope sensitivity

3rd Person No Scope: 300%

1st Person No Scope: 300%

Red dot, Holo, Aim Assist: 300%

2x Scope: 300%

3x Scope, Win94: 240%

4x Scope, VSS: 235%

6x Scope: 70%

8x Scope: 80%

