Scout's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) ID, sensitivity, controls, esports journey, and more details

Tanmay "Scout" Singh is a BGMI esports player and a content creator. He comfortably sits as one of the best BGMI players in India and boasts a considerable fan following among the audience for his insane assaulting skills in-game. He is well known for M416 + 6x laser sprays and is equally proficient with DMRs.

With the popularity of BGMI, combined with the rise of the competitive front, Scout has become a household name in India, inspiring gamers to follow their heart.

With a subscriber count of over 3.8 million, Scout has established himself as a variety streamer. He streams games like BGMI, Valorant, Sea of Thieves, COD, and many more. Scout is among some of the most followed Indian BGMI content creators on YouTube and continues to grow at an unprecedented rate.

Here is an overview of Scout's BGMI ID, esports career, income, and control and sensitivity.

Scout's BGMI ID

The BGMI ID of Scout is 5277297232. In the first season of BGMI, Scout has played a total number of 720 games and has an impressive KD ratio of 4.45 in squad matches.

Take a look at the statistics:

Scout's BGMI ID number

BGMI current season KD ratio

Scout's esports journey

Scout started his competitive journey with Team IND from late 2018 to early 2019. He later went on to play for Fnatic in the Peacekeeper Elite Championship and the PMWL.

After a stellar outing at the PUBG Mobile World League 2020, Scout parted ways with Orange Rock. The team finished as the runner-up of the tournament, a feat no Indian team has achieved so far. As of writing this article, Scout has not announced his new team for BGMI.

Scout's income in 2021

According to Social Blade, the Youtuber's monthly earnings range from $8.9K to $142.K. As of now, Scout has an estimated annual earnings ranging from $106.9K to $1.7M.

Statistics from Social Blade

He has also accumulated approx total earnings of $33K, playing various esport tournaments in the world. Apart from playing BGMI and YouTube, Scout has signed a number of brand deals. He is now an esports athlete for Monster Energy.

Scout's control and sensitivity

Scout is a four-finger claw player in BGMI with an always-on gyroscope. It allows him to have a quick reflex in an engagement. You can see his control setup below:

Control setup of Scout

ADS Sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 80%

1st Person No Scope: 88%

Red dot, Holo, Aim Assist: 50%

2x Scope: 30%

3x Scope, Win94: 21 %

4x Scope, VSS: 10%

6x Scope: 25%

8x Scope: 40%

Gyroscope Sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 300%

1st Person No Scope: 300%

Red dot, Holo, Aim Assist: 350%

2x Scope: 350%

3x Scope, Win94: 250%

4x Scope, VSS: 175%

6x Scope: 60%

8x Scope: 60%

