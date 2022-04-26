Kaash Plays' BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, rank, and monthly income (April 2022)

Kaashvi Hiranandani is a renowned name in the BGMI community. Following her college days in Singapore, she returned to India and opened her YouTube channel in 2021. Since then, her rise has been an inspiration to female gamers across the nation.

At 24, she is one of the top gaming YouTubers in the country, and her channel is growing every day. Her streams and videos are mostly centered around having fun, and viewers are never bored.

BGMI pro player and streamer Kaash Plays' profile and stats in ongoing Cycle 2 Season 5

BGMI ID and IGN

Kaash's unique ID in Battlegrounds Mobile India separates her from the rest. Her ID in the game is 5111797650, and fans can use this ID to send her friend requests and in-game popularity. They can also do the same using her in-game name (IGN) - S8ULKaash.

Seasonal stats

Kaash plays the game with her friends from the Indian gaming community as well as with randoms when she livestreams it on either YouTube or LOCO. Although she plays the game for fun and to derive content from it, her stats in the current season reflect her knowledge about the modes and maps and her reading of the match situations.

Within the first month of the C2S5, she has reached the Ace tier with 4621 total points. If Kaashvi plays regularly, she might even get the Conqueror tier at the end of the season.

Kaash's stats in Cycle 2 Season 5 in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Kaash has played 181 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode and has won Chicken Dinners in 24 of them in the current season. Alongside her squadmates, she has reached the top ten in 91 games.

Kaash has managed 105254.1 total damage with an average damage of 581.5. Furthermore, she has maintained an F/D ratio of 2.91 and has defeated 527 enemies, an impressive stat in itself.

However, Kaash's survival skills are reflected in her average survival time of 12.8 minutes. Moreover, 12 most finishes and 1972 damage dealt in a match remains her best performance in the ongoing C2S5.

YouTube income

Kaash has been a part of the S8UL organization for a long time. She is also an integral member of 8bit Creatives. However, her primary source of revenue is through her massively popular YouTube channel, where she uploads vlogs, live streams the game, as well as uploads gameplay videos daily.

Her YouTube channel, Kaash Plays, currently has a subscriber base of more than 484K. Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, she has accrued a revenue between $886 and $14.2K in the last 30 days.

