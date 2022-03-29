Kaash Plays' BGMI ID, stats, rank, YouTube earnings, and more (March 2022)

Kaashvi Hiranandani is a 24-year-old BGMI streamer and content creator who rose to prominence playing the battle royale title on her live streams during the pandemic. She is an inspiration for many girls who dream of taking up gaming as a full-time profession.

Her streams are full of fun-filled content as she plays with her friends Mavi, Scout, Ultron, and Areen. Since most streamers showcase serious gameplay, people flock to Kaash's stream to see the funnier side of the game.

Details of popular BGMI streamer and content creator Kaash Plays

BGMI ID and IGN

Kaash is one of the most popular female gamers in the country. Her fans search for her unique ID in the game to send her friend requests. Kaash's ID in Battlegrounds Mobile India is 5111797650.

Furthermore, players can also search for her ID using her in-game name (IGN) - S8ULKaash. Since she is an active part of S8UL, she has added the organization's name to her IGN.

Seasonal stats

Kaash is known to play the game for fun. She plays alongside her friends on her live streams on YouTube and Loco on a daily basis. However, her stats in the new season reflect her improvement in the game.

She has already reached as high as the Diamond I tier with 3600 total points in C2S5. Her stats are better than many players who play BGMI with utmost seriousness.

Snippet showing Kaash Plays' stats in the new Cycle 2 Season 5 (Image via Krafton)

Kaash has already played 42 classic BR mode matches in the first week of this season and won Chicken Dinners in 7 of them. She has reached the top 10 in 26 games. The player has even managed 25837.0 damage with an impressive average damage of 615.2. Furthermore, Kaash has maintained a decent F/D ratio of 3.29 with a total of 138 finishes.

12 most finishes and 1890 damage dealt in a single match have been her best performance so far in C2S5.

YouTube earnings

Kaash is an integral part of 8bit Creatives. She is also a member of one of the biggest gaming organizations in the country: S8UL. However, her primary source of income is through her live streams and videos on YouTube.

Her YouTube channel, Kaash Plays, currently has more than 465K subscribers, from which she earns a decent amount of money every month. According to Social Blade, Kaash has earned between $1.1K and $17.2K in the last 30 days from her popular YouTube channel.

